Vivek Ramaswamy files paperwork ahead of widely-expected Ohio gubernatorial bid

Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign filed paperwork to begin his widely-expected run for governor of Ohio, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The venture capitalist's campaign filed its Designation of Treasurer form with Ohio's Secretary of State on Friday. The form is a requirement before a candidate's campaign committee makes any expenditures or receives contributions.

The filing represents an official registration for Ramaswamy's gubernatorial committee. While the filing was made under the name "Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio" and online records did not note an explicit reference to the gubernatorial bid, Ramaswamy has been heavily hinting about the Ohio governor's race, which will take place in 2026. Current Gov. Mike DeWine is ineligible to run, having taken office in 2019.

The filing comes nearly a month after it was revealed that Ramaswamy left President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative. In a statement to Fox News, Trump-Vance transition spokesperson Anna Kelly said that Ramaswamy "played a critical role in helping us create DOGE."

"He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today," Kelly explained. "We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again."

Ramaswamy's exit from DOGE came after he and Tesla CEO Elon Musk polarized Trump supporters over their support for H-1B temporary worker visas. At the time, Ramaswamy addressed his departure by saying it was an "honor" to help create DOGE.

"I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government," he said. "I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!"

Republican leaders have endorsed Ramaswamy in recent weeks, including GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. In a post, Blackburn said that Ramaswamy has "a servant's heart and a brilliant entrepreneurial mind."

"The people of Ohio would be well served by his leadership, and if he chooses to run, he’ll have my full support," the Tennessee Republican wrote.

Lee said that he was sure Ramaswamy would win a gubernatorial race in the Buckeye State and that he would "transform Ohio for the better."

"The results will benefit Ohioans—and Americans—for generations I’m honored to have worked with @VivekGRamaswamy, and I support him wholeheartedly," Lee's X post read.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser, Alex Nitzberg and Sophia Compton contributed to this report.