Vance takes victory lap in border visit as illegal immigrant numbers plummet

Vance was joined by two other top Trump officials

Adam Shaw
Trump admin leaders gather to secure the border: Border security is national security Video

Trump admin leaders gather to secure the border: Border security is national security

Trump administration officials speak on securing the southern border live from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday took a victory lap as he toured the southern border, hailing a sharp drop in border encounters that he tied directly to the policies of the Trump administration.

Vance, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, toured the border in Eagle Pass, Texas. They met with Texas officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, participated in an aerial tour of the border and observed a stretch of recently built border wall.

In remarks to the press, Vance referenced remarks President Donald Trump made in his speech to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

VANCE HEADS TO SOUTHERN BORDER AS TRUMP TOUTS SHARP DROP IN CROSSINGS: ‘THEY HEARD MY WORDS’ 

Vance border

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - MARCH 05: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard looks on during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on March 05, 2025 in Eagle Pass, Texas.  ((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))

"It turns out we didn't need new laws. We didn't need fancy legislation. We just needed a new President of the United States. And thank God, that's exactly what we have," Vance said.

The trio also visited a Border Patrol detention facility before participating in a roundtable discussion with local and national participants.

"Border security is national security," Hegseth told Fox News before the trip. He added, "We’re sending those folks home, and we’re not letting more in. And you’re seeing that right now."

Vance pointed to numbers saying that crossings had dropped from 1,500 a day to 30 a day, and an 85% reduction in those dying at the border.

TRUMP HONORS LIVES OF LAKEN RILEY, JOCELYN NUNGARAY WHILE CELEBRATING STRIDES ON SECURING BORDER

"Every single day that we continue to keep this border safe, that means less migrant crime. That means less fentanyl coming into our communities. That means more safety and security for the people of the United States of America," he said.

"Our mission is very clear. Our objective is to keep the American people safe," Gabbard said, highlighting the president’s designation of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

President Donald Trump speaks

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) applaud behind him.  (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump, whose campaign centered on cracking down on illegal immigration, had signed executive orders to declare a national emergency at the border and deploy the military. He also ordered the resumption of border wall construction and the end of Biden parole policies.

The Pentagon quickly deployed troops and opened up Guantánamo Bay to flights of migrants. The Department of Homeland Security has taken limits off of interior enforcement and expanded the use of expedited removal, while the State Department secured additional cooperation with countries to return migrants.

That’s in addition to an interior enforcement campaign that has led to the arrests of thousands of illegal immigrants throughout the country, including in "sanctuary" cities.

In February, there were just 8,326 southern border encounters, down from 189,913 in February 2024. The administration has so far removed more than 55,000 illegal immigrants from the U.S.

Trump praises U.S. Border Patrol agent Roberto Ortiz Video

A Border Patrol source told Fox News that there were just 271 total encounters for the entire southern border on Tuesday, and just 14 in the Del Rio Sector where Vance is visiting.

Trump also pointed to a drop in crossings during his address on Tuesday evening.

"Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border and I deployed the U.S. military and Border Patrol to repel the invasion of our country. And what a job they've done. As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded, ever," he said.

"They heard my words, and they chose not to come."

