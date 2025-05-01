User's manual to Waltz's departure and its reverberations on Capitol Hill

Some context on national security advisor Michael Waltz being bounced.



He served for a little more than 100 days in that role after giving up a safe House seat in Florida.



Keep in mind that former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., gave up his safe seat as well when he was nominated to become attorney general. Gaetz then withdrew his name from consideration.

Republicans later sweated two special elections in GOP-leaning districts as their House majority waned.

So both former Florida House members never served in the Trump administration, or did so for a short period.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump yanked the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be U.N. ambassador because there was concern about losing those Florida seats. Stefanik never got a confirmation vote and was forced to stay in the House – without a formal leadership position or a committee chairmanship.