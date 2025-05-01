Expand / Collapse search
User's manual to Waltz's departure and its reverberations on Capitol Hill

National security advisor Michael Waltz's exit adds to GOP House seat drama

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
Mike Waltz out as Trump's national security advisor Video

Mike Waltz out as Trump's national security advisor

Mike Waltz is out as the national security advisor, along with his deputy. Chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports the latest on the ousting and what's likely to come.

Some context on national security advisor Michael Waltz being bounced.

He served for a little more than 100 days in that role after giving up a safe House seat in Florida.

Keep in mind that former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., gave up his safe seat as well when he was nominated to become attorney general. Gaetz then withdrew his name from consideration.

Waltz and Trump

Mike Waltz and President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Republicans later sweated two special elections in GOP-leaning districts as their House majority waned.

MEET THE TRUMP-PICKED LAWMAKERS GIVING SPEAKER JOHNSON A FULL HOUSE GOP CONFERENCE

So both former Florida House members never served in the Trump administration, or did so for a short period.

Gaetz speaks at RNC

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 17, 2024. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump yanked the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be U.N. ambassador because there was concern about losing those Florida seats. Stefanik never got a confirmation vote and was forced to stay in the House – without a formal leadership position or a committee chairmanship.

Stefanik is also openly feuding with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik listens as President Donald Trump speaks at the House Republicans Conference meeting on Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

