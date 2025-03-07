U.S. continues to share data to protect Ukrainians against Russian strikes, despite intel pause: sources

FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. is continuing to share some defensive intelligence with Ukraine to protect against incoming Russian strikes, despite an announced pause in intel sharing that raised alarm bells, Fox News Digital has learned.

Three sources familiar with the decision confirmed that intelligence related to force protection and incoming threats would continue. Federal intelligence, the work of the CIA, FBI and human intelligence, has ceased, as has data that helps with offensive Ukrainian strikes against Russians.

Another intelligence source said to expect the pause to be "very temporary in nature," and that the sharing of all data could resume in the coming days.

The intelligence pause had prompted confusion and alarm from Ukraine and its allies, its parameters weren't entirely clear. But U.S. intelligence has been a lifeline for Ukraine's forces: defense experts say that ceasing all data-sharing would be a bigger blow for Ukrainian forces than losing military aid from the U.S.

"Ukraine had one single advantage on Russia: information superiority. With that gone, Kyiv would be in trouble," said Can Kasapoglu, a defense fellow at the Hudson Institute.

"Europe does not have enough strategic enablers capacity to fill in the vacuum," said Kasapoglu.

The National Security Council declined to comment on what military intelligence was still being shared, as did the Pentagon.

A pause in offensive military intelligence means "The selective sharing of intelligence creates a strategic imbalance, forcing Ukraine into a primarily defensive posture." former military intelligence officer Matthew Shoemaker said.

"Even if Ukraine would still receive intelligence for incoming threats, the lack of offensive intel limits their ability to preemptively neutralize potential threats. This puts Ukraine in a more reactive posture, potentially increasing their vulnerability to Russian attacks," he continued.

"It restricts their capacity to disrupt Russian supply lines, command centers, and staging areas behind enemy lines."

But if intelligence sharing resumes quickly, it was likely a tactic to put pressure on Ukrainians at the negotiating table. "It suggests that it was more a signal to Ukrainian policymakers that the U.S. can turn off assistance at will."

Ratcliffe said Wednesday that President Donald Trump had asked for the pause on intelligence sharing, but said it could be lifted as soon as Ukraine signaled it was ready for a ceasefire.

"I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move toward these negotiations and, in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause," Waltz said.

U.S. intelligence is believed to be used to track Russian movements and identify targets, as well as for operating U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and US Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACAMS).

France and the United Kingdom have said they would step in to fill the gaps where U.S. intelligence has ceased, but The U.K. said it would not share data that originated with the U.S. but is shared through the Five Eyes alliance.

After a blow-up fight in the Oval Office last week between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. officials have agreed to meet with a Ukrainian team in Saudi Arabia next week.

Trump also teased possible new sanctions on Russia on Friday, his first public threat against the Kremlin since taking office. The president has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia ramping up its strikes on Ukraine at the same time he's been pushing for a ceasefire.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

But the president seemed optimistic about the prospects for peace on Thursday.

"I think what's going to happen is Ukraine wants to make a deal, because I don't think they have a choice," he said. "I also think that Russia wants to make a deal, because in a certain, different way, a different way that only I know, only I know, they have no choice either."