US Border Patrol uncovers over 200 lbs of meth stashed throughout entire pick-up truck

More than 200 pounds of methamphetamine was seized at a California-Mexico border station after patrol agents discovered packages concealed throughout the suspect's vehicle.

The 2020 pick-up truck belonged to a 26-year-old U.S. citizen who was returning from Mexico, US Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Friday.

When patrol agents further inspected his truck, they noticed "irregularities" throughout the vehicle and brought in canine units to investigate. They discovered 235 pounds of meth worth up to $235,000 inside the vehicle's spare tire, all four doors, tailgate, engine bay, center console, and backseat area.

"This smuggling attempt is a reminder that no matter how ingenious the ploy, our CBP officers remain vigilant and prevail over these dangerous and illegal actions," Roque Caza, Area Port Director for Calexico said.

Agents detained the driver and transferred him over to Homeland Security Investigations for additional processing.

Border patrol agents at the Calexico West Port of Entry are no strangers to drug smuggling attempts. In May, they discovered 78 packages of fentanyl, amounting to 109.17 pounds, hidden within the rear quarter panels, doors, seats, and even the speaker box of a vehicle.

Also in May, Calexico agents seized three packages of methamphetamine weighing a total of 15.30 pounds concealed in a vehicle's undercarriage, with an estimated street value of $100,600. Six packages of methamphetamine weighing 7.45 pounds were found inside a traveler's backpack, with an estimated street value of $16,390, just a few days later.

As of the end of June 2023, Border Patrol so far this year had encountered nearly 1.8 million illegal entrants. According to recent statistics, agents seized 43,600 pounds of drugs in June, amounting to 412,000 pounds for the year so far.