Tennessee
Published

Tyre Nichols death: Liberals blame racism for Memphis man's brutal beating despite officers being Black

Five Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Memphis polices’ treatment of Tyre Nichols was ‘inhumane’: Alice Johnson Video

Memphis polices’ treatment of Tyre Nichols was ‘inhumane’: Alice Johnson

Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for non-violent drug trafficking was commuted by President Trump, and Rafael Mangual react to bodycam footage of Memphis police attacking Tyre Nichols.

After Memphis police released video showing Tyre Nichols' bloody encounter with five officers, some Democrats called the deadly incident an example of racism, despite all involved parties being of the same race.

Memphis officials released the bodycam video as well as nearby surveillance video on Friday night, showing several police officers beating Nichols multiple times.

Officials said that officers stopped Nichols on Jan. 7 for "reckless driving," adding that a "confrontation occurred during the stop," which then led to Nichols attempting to run away from the officers.

Five Memphis police officers, all Black, now face murder charges after the death of Tyre Nichols.

TYRE NICHOLS DEATH: LAW ENFORCEMENT GROUP 'INFURIATED' BY ALLEGED ASSAULT DURING TRAFFIC STOP

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. 

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.  (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

Van Jones, a CNN commentator, wrote in an op-ed that Nichols' death may have been caused by Black police officers, but may have "still have been driven by racism."

"Black cops are often socialized in police departments that view certain neighborhoods as war zones. In those departments, few officers get disciplined for dishing out ‘street justice’ in certain precincts — often populated by Black, brown or low-income people — where there is a tacit understanding that the ‘rulebook’ simply doesn’t apply," Van Jones said. "Cops of all colors, including Black police officers, internalize those messages — and sometimes act on them."

Jemele Hill, a writer for The Atlantic, tweeted that the "entire system" of policing is based on White supremacy.

"I need so many people to understand this regarding Tyre Nichols. Several of the police officers who murdered Freddie Gray were Black. The entire system of policing is based on white supremacist violence. We see people under the boot of oppression carry its water all the time," Hill wrote.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said in a now-deleted tweet that Nichols' death is a "result of white supremacy."

"Doesn’t matter what color those police officers are," Frost said. "The murder of Tyre Nichols is anti-Black and the result of white supremacy."

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO: MEMPHIS AUTHORITIES RELEASE FOOTAGE FROM DEADLY TRAFFIC STOP

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department)

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., also appeared to state that racism had a factor in Nichols' death.

"If you think the Memphis police officers had to be white in order to exhibit anti-Blackness, you need to take that AP African American Studies course Ron DeSantis just banned," Jones tweeted.

Filmmaker Bree Newsome said on Twitter that racism is embedded in policing.

"Diversifying the police force doesn’t end racism because racism is inherent to the organization of the institution & its daily operation. Racism is what policing is," she said.

When officers caught up with Nichols, another confrontation occurred, according to officials, which left Nichols complaining about a shortness of breath.

Bodycam video shows Tyre Nichols pulled out of car, tasered: 'Get on the ground' Video

Graphic content warning

"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended," MPD said. "Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene." 

Multiple Memphis police officer attempt to remove Tyre Nichols from his vehicle on Jan. 7, 2023.

Multiple Memphis police officer attempt to remove Tyre Nichols from his vehicle on Jan. 7, 2023. (Memphis Police Department)

Nichols was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, but died on Jan. 10, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"I didn’t do anything," Nichols can be heard saying over the body camera video while officers yanked him out of the car during the traffic stop.

An unpated photo of Tyre Nichols.

An unpated photo of Tyre Nichols. (Berry Accius)

One body camera video released by police shows officers using pepper spray and another using a baton.

"Watch out, I'ma baton the f--- out you," one officer says.

Officers can be seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols with the baton several times.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

