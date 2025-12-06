Biden says 'we're the United States of Amerigotit' in latest gaffe at DC conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden said "we're the United States of Amerigotit" in his latest gaffe during a speech on Friday at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

Biden was urging elected officials, leaders and advocates to "continue the fight" for equality when he slurred his words.

"We just have to get up. As long as we keep the faith … and remember who the hell we are. We're the United States of Amerigotit, that's who we are! We're the U.S.!" Biden said.

Biden continued to affirm that it is time to "fight back" and protect the Constitution in the face of the Trump administration's policies and actions.

"All of us are dismayed by the present state of the union," he added. "This is no time to give up. It's time to get up. Get up and fight back. Get up. Continue to fight. And what's the fight all about? ... it's about protecting the Constitution. It's about protecting the Constitution."

The former president accused President Donald Trump and his loyalists of attempting to "distort and derail our fight for equality" and "further divide the country."

"Donald Trump and the MAGA republicans are trying to distort and derail our fight for equality," he said. "They're trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister. But folks, it's really not about anything that's all that complicated. At its core, it's about making every American given the opportunity to be treated with basic decency, dignity, and respect they all deserve. That's what every single American deserves, every American."

Biden was awarded the Chris Abele Impact Award during the event for his role in advancing LGBTQ+ rights during his administration.

The award was named after LGBTQ+ Victory Action board member Chris Abele.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.