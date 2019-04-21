Tulsi Gabbard: Mueller report found 'no collusion took place,' Dems shouldn't push to impeach Trump

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 candidate for president, told Fox News on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election found "no collusion" between President Trump and Russia -- and that it's time for the country to focus on the issues that matter most to Americans.

Gabbard, a Democrat, told "America's News HQ" that while she supported the Mueller investigation, "the conclusion that came from that Mueller report was that no collusion took place. Now is the time for us to come together as a country to put the issues and the interests and the concerns that the American people have at the forefront, to take action to bring about real solutions for them."

She continued, "I don't think that we should defeat Donald Trump through impeachment. I think it's really important for us, in this country, to come together and have the American people vote to take Donald Trump out of office in 2020."

Gabbard's position came in direct contrast to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who last Friday called on the House of Representatives to start impeachment proceedings. Warren explained Saturday at an event in New Hampshire, "I know people say this is politically charged and we shouldn’t go there, and that there is an election coming up, but there are some things that are bigger than politics."

GABBARD SAYS U.S. UNDERMINING NORTH KOREA PEACE BID WITH IRAN, VENEZUELA POLICIES

Also Friday, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, another 2020 candidate, said launching impeachment proceedings would be "perfectly reasonable."

Gabbard countered, "What I am worried about is the continued divisiveness and putting partisan political interests ahead of the interest of the people," citing a voter's concerns about making ends meet while struggling with the costs of health care.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Justice Department released a redacted version of Mueller's report last Thursday. Mueller wrote that he found no proof Trump had conspired with Russia, and did not draw a conclusion over accusations the president may have obstructed justice.

For his part, President Trump tweeted on Sunday, "Despite No Collusion, No Obstruction, The Radical Left Democrats do not want to go on to Legislate for the good of the people, but only to Investigate and waste time. This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020!"

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Leland Vittert contributed to this report.