Tucker Carlson accuses Democrats of trying to distract Americans from the real problems

Fox News' Tucker Carlson vented his frustration on Friday with Democrats, criticizing them for their reaction to President Trump giving Attorney General William Barr authority to declassify information related to the origins of the Russia probe and accusing them of trying to "distract" Americans.

"Politicizing the Justice Department, that's what they're concerned about? Politicizing the Justice Department didn't seem to be a main concern when FBI agents spied on and then slandered [former Trump campaign aide] Carter Page an entirely innocent American citizen. When another two FBI agents were caught talking about an insurance policy against trump becoming president, and then promising to stop him, that wasn't politicizing the Justice Department either according to them," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TRUMP GIVES AG BARR AUTHORITY TO DECLASSIFY DOCUMENTS RELATED TO 2016 CAMPAIGN SURVEILLANCE

Trump on Friday promised to uncover the origins of the Russia investigation for all to see after he approved the declassification of documents related to the surveillance of his campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., criticized the president for allowing classified materials to be released.

"While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies. The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase. This is un-American," Schiff tweeted Thursday.

Carlson called Schiff a "nut case" and accused Democrats of trying to distract Americans.

"For two and a half years we listened to their absurd theories about Russian collusion. The goal was to distract us from the implications of the 2016 election. And more broadly to keep Americans from noticing what is happening to their country. The dying small towns, the needles and garbage flooding the big cities, the overrun border, the Middle Eastern wars that persist for no reason. The grotesque and growing income inequality on the coast. The rise of China abroad, etc. these are actual problems. In some cases they are full-blown crises," Carlson explained.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson added, "They need solutions and serious people to think about those solutions every day this farce about Russia and coverups continues is another day that America gets weaker and more divided."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.