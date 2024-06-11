Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Trygve Hammer wins Democratic congressional primary in North Dakota

Voters in North Dakota, South Carolina, Nevada and Maine are casting ballots Tuesday in primary elections

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum throws support behind former President Trump Video

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum throws support behind former President Trump

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who ended his bid last month for the Republican presidential nomination, announced he is backing former President Trump.

The Associated Press projects that Trygve Hammer will win the Democratic congressional primary in North Dakota's single congressional district.

Hammer, a former teacher and military veteran, was running against Roland Riemers for the Democratic nomination in the race to succeed three-term Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

With Republican Gov. Doug Burgum not seeking re-election to a third term as governor, Armstrong ran for the GOP gubernatorial nomination instead of bidding for re-election to Congress.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS 2024 PRIMARY RESULTS

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong is retiring to run for North Dakota governor. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burgum, who unsuccessfully ran for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination before dropping out late last year and weeks later endorsing former President Trump, is considered a leading contender to serve as Trump's running mate.

Doug Burgum is on Donald Trump's running mate short list, sources tell Fox News

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at a news conference with fellow Republican governors at an oil refinery in Chalmette, La., June 3, 2024 (Fox News/Paul Steinhauser)

No Democrat has won a congressional election in red-state North Dakota since 2008.

Republicans control the House with a 218-213 majority, and four seats (three controlled by the GOP and one by the Democrats) are vacant.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics