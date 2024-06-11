Trygve Hammer wins Democratic congressional primary in North Dakota

The Associated Press projects that Trygve Hammer will win the Democratic congressional primary in North Dakota's single congressional district.

Hammer, a former teacher and military veteran, was running against Roland Riemers for the Democratic nomination in the race to succeed three-term Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

With Republican Gov. Doug Burgum not seeking re-election to a third term as governor, Armstrong ran for the GOP gubernatorial nomination instead of bidding for re-election to Congress.

Burgum, who unsuccessfully ran for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination before dropping out late last year and weeks later endorsing former President Trump, is considered a leading contender to serve as Trump's running mate.

No Democrat has won a congressional election in red-state North Dakota since 2008.

Republicans control the House with a 218-213 majority, and four seats (three controlled by the GOP and one by the Democrats) are vacant.