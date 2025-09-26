Trump’s White House demands agencies map out mass layoffs ahead of potential shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is laying the groundwork for mass layoffs within the federal government in the event of a government shutdown Wednesday.

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a memo to federal agencies late Thursday ordering them to draw up preparations for a reduction-in-force if there is a lapse in appropriations — and put the onus on Democrats if a stopgap spending measure fails to pass in Congress to keep the government open.

While federal employees typically are furloughed during government shutdowns, the Trump administration’s plans would permanently scale back the size of the federal workforce if a government shutdown occurs.

SCHUMER, DEMOCRATS FACE HEAT FOR SHIFTING STANCE ON GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THREAT

As a result, OMB instructed agencies to consider reduction-in-force (RIF) notices for those in programs and projects that will have a lapse in discretionary funding Wednesday and another source of funding is not accessible.

"Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown, and we must continue our planning efforts in the event Democrats decide to shut down the government," the memo obtained by Fox News Digital said.

WHITE HOUSE TELLS FEDERAL AGENCIES TO PREPARE LAYOFF PLANS AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS

"Once fiscal year 2026 appropriations are enacted, agencies should revise their RIFs as needed to retain the minimal number of employees necessary to carry out statutory functions," the memo said. "Any proposed RIF plan must be submitted to OMB."

Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits, military operations, law enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and air traffic control programs will not be affected in the event of a lapse in funding.

Historically, agencies have crafted their own contingency plans in the event of a shutdown, detailing which employees are still required to work and will remain on duty should funding expire. However, these plans have not been disclosed yet on OMB's website.

Politico first reported on the directive from OMB.

GARBAGE COLLECTION, TOURS TO BE SUSPENDED ON CAPITOL HILL IF THERE’S A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, the administration has placed blame on Democrats if a government shutdown occurs once funding expires Tuesday, and made clear these layoffs won't be necessary if a funding measure is passed. The House passed a continuing resolution (CR) Sept. 19 that would keep the government open until Nov. 21, but the Senate Democrats refused to get behind the measure, and it failed by a 44–48 margin.

Instead, Senate Democrats pushed their own proposal that included a series of provisions, including permanently extending Affordable Care Act subsidies. But that proposal also failed by a 47–45 margin.

Democrats have remained opposed to the GOP-led extension that the House passed because it fails to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

But OMB said it hopes Democrats get on board.

"We remain hopeful that Democrats in Congress will not trigger a shutdown and the steps outlined above will not be necessary," the OMB memo said. "The President supports enactment of a clean CR to ensure no discretionary spending lapse after September 30, 2025, and OMB hopes the Democrats will agree."

Meanwhile, Democrats have pushed back on OMB's orders, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., accused OMB Director Russ Vought of being a "malignant political hack."

"We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass firings," Jeffries said in a Wednesday X post in response to reports about the reduction-in-force plans. "Get lost."

Fox News' Alex Miller and The Associated Press contributed to this report.