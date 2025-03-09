Trump's speech to Congress ends notion that Dems are the 'compassionate' party after 92 years: expert

President Donald Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress put the final nail in the coffin of the Democrats' recognition as the political party of compassion – which was first promoted by Franklin Delano Roosevelt 92 years ago – former Reagan speechwriter Clark Judge told Fox News Digital.

"In the 1930s, thanks to the energy, determination and humanity that FDR projected in his first hundred days and thereafter, particularly in contrast to what was seen as four years of heartlessness and fecklessness in the Hoover administration, the Democratic Party claimed the mantle of the 'compassionate' party, the party of the common man and woman, the party of social justice. A new political era was born," Judge, who served as speechwriter and special assistant to both President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, told Fox News Digital in an assessment of Trump’s speech last week.

"On Tuesday night, with the Democrats sitting on their hands through story after heartrending story of overcoming the injustices of economic mismanagement and wokeness, even as a little boy, whose political ‘incorrectness’ went no farther than loving the police even as he struggles with brain cancer, and following a mere month (a third of a hundred days) of President Trump’s rapid-fire reform rivaling FDR’s, that 92-year-old political era came to an end. For good. Forever," he added.

Trump spoke for about an hour and 40 minutes, notching the longest address a president has delivered before a joint session of Congress, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara. The longest speech on record was previously held by former President Bill Clinton, when he spoke for one hour and 28 minutes during his State of the Union Address in 2000.

"To my fellow citizens, America is back," Trump declared at the start of his speech.

"Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden Age of America," he said. "From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years. And we are just getting started."

Guests invited to the speech included "everyday Americans," according to first lady Melania Trump’s office, including families who have lost their loved ones to murders carried out by illegal immigrants, the widow of a slain New York Police Department officer, a teenager who was the victim of AI-generated images passed around at school, and a young cancer survivor named DJ Daniel who stole the show with his dad when Trump made his dream of becoming a cop come true.

"Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police," Trump told the crowd. "His name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago."

"Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all," Trump said. "I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service."

Judge, who is the founder of the communications firm the White House Writers Group Inc., continued in his assessment of Trump’s speech that the president’s guests last Tuesday brought "life" to the "callousness of the old order."

"Brilliant speech. Vivid. Great structure and flow. Unusually memorable illustrations. The stories of his well-selected guests in the gallery brought to undeniable life the senseless callousness of the old order and the hope for the nation and its future that the Trump administration’s electric beginning has now demonstrated is achievable," he said.

"Great use of humor, too. Particularly clever was the section that climbed the ladder of rising ages in the supposedly active recipients in the Social Security rolls, all the way to the name of a 360-year-old, whoever that turns out to be, or have been. In a moment, wringing waste, fraud, and abuse out of Social Security and much else the government does was no longer code for heartless cutting and became a duty we could all embrace and expect our government to undertake for the benefit of all," he continued.

Other former presidential speechwriters have weighed in favorably over Trump’s speech, including former President George W. Bush’s chief speechwriter, Bill McGurn, during an appearance on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" on Wednesday.

"I greatly enjoyed just having to listen to it. I thought President Trump did exactly what he needed to do. It was well received by Republicans, and he played the Democrats against themselves," McGurn said.

Trump’s director of speechwriting under his first administration, Stephen Miller – who serves as White House deputy dhief of staff for policy under the second administration – shared his criticisms of Democrats on X throughout the speech.

Democrats overwhelmingly remained seated throughout Trump’s address, including when he spotlighted various Americans for nonpolitical issues, such as when Daniel was spotlighted by the president, or when Trump remembered the lives of 22-year-old Laken Riley and 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who were killed at the hands of illegal immigrants.

Democrats protested during the speech, including holding up signs reading "false," "lies," "Musk steals" and "Save Medicaid." Some female Democratic lawmakers wore pink suits in protest of policies they claim are anti-woman, and other Democrats were heard jeering Trump throughout the speech.

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green generated headlines just as Trump began his speech on Tuesday when he shouted at the president and waved his cane at him while Speaker of the House Mike Johnson demanded order be restored. The Sergeant-at-Arms escorted Green from the chamber.

Former President Barack Obama’s speechwriters, including Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, also weighed in on the speech on their podcast on Wednesday, saying Trump crafted a speech that was both a formal address and more relaxed, like his rally speeches.

"It was a greatest hit speech, peppered with some new stunts and interesting scary moments, but like a lot of what we've heard before, but he's really relishing in it. He's really enjoying his, he's really, he's really enjoying his time up there," Lovett said.

"I would say it was not surprising in any way," Favreau said of the speech during their "Pod Save America" broadcast.

"Like it felt what I expected, we said this before in our livestream, like a lot of accomplishments for most of the speech, very little news, new policy," he added.

David Frum, who was a speechwriter for George W. Bush, railed against the speech in an opinion piece titled, "Trump, by any means possible," published in the Atlantic last week.

"Eight years later, not even Trump’s staunchest partisans would describe his 2025 address as conciliatory," Frum wrote. "He mocked, he insulted, he called names, he appealed only to a MAGA base that does not add up to even half the electorate. But in 2025, the big question hanging over the nation’s head is not one about oratory, but about democracy. In 2017, Americans did not yet know how far Trump might go. Now they do. They only flinch from believing it."

"Had Trump lost the 2024 election, he would right now be facing sentencing for his criminal convictions in the state of New York. He would be facing criminal and civil trials in other states. He was rescued from legal troubles by political success. Now Trump’s acting in ways that seem certain to throw power away in the next round of elections – if those elections proceed as usual. If they are free and fair. If every legal voter is allowed to participate. If every legal vote is counted, whether cast in person or by mail. Those did not use to be hazardous ‘if’s. But they may be hazardous in 2026," he continued.

Conservatives and Trump allies have rallied around the speech as "historic" and "inspiring," saying the president is coming through on his campaign promises at a breakneck pace.

"In just one month under President Trump, Americans have experienced record results and the renewal of the American Dream with the triumphant return of strong leadership to the Oval Office," U.N. ambassador-designate Elise Stefanik, for example, said in a statement of the speech. "From securing the border, to cutting wasteful spending of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars, to reasserting America First peace through strength leadership to the world stage, President Trump has delivered the most exceptional first month of an American presidency in history. Promises made, promises kept. The American Golden Age is here."

Judge added in his comment to Fox Digital that Democrats’ behavior on Tuesday evening only made Trump look better as the commander in chief.

"To be fair, no matter what he did, the president would have looked good, thanks to the Democrats looking so awful. Central casting and Cecil B. DeMille could not have assembled and staged a more perfect cast of the nasty, self-enthralled, leftist elitists that has come to dominate the party’s establishment," Judge added.