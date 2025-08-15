Trump's DHS touts massive number of illegal immigrants deported as Dems lash out at ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security is touting new data showing that the nation's illegal immigrant population has plummeted by 1.6 million people since January.

The statistics, from the Center for Immigration Studies, indicate that self-deportations are driving the trend. The federal government has provided financial incentives for illegal immigrants to leave and has run advertisements telling them they can only apply to return if they leave voluntarily.

"In less than 200 days, 1.6 MILLION illegal immigrants have left the United States population," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on Thursday. "This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans. Thank you, President Trump!"

The agency says over 1 million people have opted for self-deportation through the CBP Home app. DHS began offering $1,000 and free travel out of the United States to those seeking to leave the country on their own and who do not have a criminal background outside of their immigration status.

TOM HOMAN PUTS SANCTUARY CITIES 'ON NOTICE' AS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CRACKS DOWN ON IMMIGRATION

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., is becoming an example from the Trump administration to sanctuary cities around the country, as Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered that officers cooperate with federal immigration authorities and put Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Terry Cole in an oversight role of the police force.

"I sent out 33 letters to mayors around this country. I think three or four of them were in California alone. Not surprising. I sent out letters to all of these mayors and to the governors saying, "You must comply.' we want to know what you're doing to comply with our federal government," Bondi said on "Hannity" on Thursday night.

Tensions are high between Democratic leadership and federal law enforcement in sanctuary cities, as there were immigration authorities outside Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rally in Los Angeles on Thursday, and at least one arrest was made by U.S. Border Patrol.

NEWSOM OFFICE DISMISSES CRIME FEARS, DEFENDS SANCTUARY POLICIES AMID SURGE IN VIOLENCE: 'FAKE NEWS'

"WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY WEAK LITTLE DONALD TRUMP, THE CRIMINAL PRESIDENT!" Newsom’s office told Fox News Digital in an email.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Some New York City leaders are also making critical comparisons to rebuke the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

"When I look at the visuals of ICE agents masked on the street, taking people from their homes, taking people who are rightfully showing up for court. It reminds me of something that some of my ancestors had to go through, which is the KKK," New York City Council Member Nantasha Williams said this week.

AMERICA’S CRIME DROP ISN’T A COINCIDENCE. TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION POLICIES ARE WORKING

Many Democrats have likened ICE agents to Nazis since Trump took office.

"I’m gonna start with the flashing red light — Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets," former vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in May. "They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons. No chance to mount a defense. Not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye. Just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans, and disappeared."

"I don't know of any police department that routinely wears masks. We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks. NSC-131 routinely wears masks," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in June, referencing a neo-Nazi group.

DHS says that ICE agents are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults since last year.

"We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators," Noem stated earlier this month as ICE seeks to hire thousands of more agents.

President Trump is touting the immigration crackdown, as the administration says the efforts to remove illegal immigrants from the country will lead to less of a strain on public resources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We want to stop crime. I think if the Democrats aren't strong on this issue, they won't be able to do it. I think this is a bigger issue than all of the other ridiculous things that like open borders," he said Thursday.

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.