Trump: Zelenskyy meeting not 'end of the road' for US support in securing a peace deal

President Donald Trump said that his meeting at the White House Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn’t a last attempt to help Ukraine secure a peace deal ending its war with Russia.

"I can never say that. It's never the end of the road," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Monday. "People are being killed and we want to stop that. So I would not say it's the end of the road. No, I think we have a good chance of doing it now. It's been almost four years now that, a lot of people were killed last week, a lot of people last week. I mean, millions of people killed, but a lot of people last week, for whatever reason, a big number, a lot of soldiers, both on both sides. And, I know the president. I know myself, and I believe Vladimir Putin wants to see it ended."

Trump's comments come days after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday.

Zelenskyy, who hasn't visited the White House since February, is joined by other European leaders who have supported Ukraine. Leaders also in Washington include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

