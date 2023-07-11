Trump wins ‘clean sweep’ of endorsements from Michigan’s GOP congressional delegation

EXCLUSIVE: Every member of the Michigan Republican congressional delegation is endorsing former President Trump for the White House in 2024, Fox News Digital has learned, locking in key support in one of the earliest GOP primary states.

Trump, who is currently leading the 2024 GOP presidential field, has received endorsements from Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John James, Lisa McClain, John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg.

"We’re proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," the lawmakers said in a joint-statement to Fox News Digital.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP GAINS GROUND POST-INDICTMENT

"Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off," they said. "President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988."

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican in 28 years to win Michigan in a presidential election, taking 15 electoral votes.

TRUMP SOLIDIFIES EARLY ENDORSEMENT AND POLLING LEAD OVER DESANTIS, OTHER POTENTIAL 2024 CONTENDERS

Michigan is set to host its nominating contests on Feb. 27, 2024, ahead of Super Tuesday, making it one of the earliest states in the GOP presidential primary calendar.

SENS. BLACKBURN, HAGERTY AND REPS. STEUBE, ROSE ENDORSE TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT

The endorsements were coordinated by former Trump White House political director and now-senior aide to the Trump campaign Brian Jack.

A senior campaign aide told Fox News Digital that Trump has spent years developing relationships across Congress, including those in the Michigan delegation.

REP. HARSHBARGER ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP TO BE PRESIDENT: 'BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS FAILED US'



Trump endorsed all six of the Michigan lawmakers in 2022.

Trump also endorsed James in his campaign for U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020. The campaign aide said Trump and James have campaigned across Michigan together for the past six years.

DONALD TRUMP RECEIVES CHEERS AT UFC 290 DURING APPEARANCE WITH DANA WHITE

The endorsements come after Trump won support in states like Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee.

"This monumental clean sweep in Michigan and other key endorsements across the country signify Republicans are rallying behind President Trump because they know he is the only person to stop Joe Biden and his destructive policies that have killed the economy and made Americans less safe," a Trump spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The aide told Fox News Digital that the Trump campaign plans to roll out additional endorsements from key states in the coming weeks.