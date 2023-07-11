Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump wins ‘clean sweep’ of endorsements from Michigan’s GOP congressional delegation

Former President Trump won Michigan in 2016--the first time a Republican won the state in a presidential election since 1988

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Trump takes aim at 'crooked' Biden forgiveness plan after Supreme Court decision: 'Trying to buy votes' Video

Trump takes aim at 'crooked' Biden forgiveness plan after Supreme Court decision: 'Trying to buy votes'

Former President Trump accused Biden of "trying to buy votes" during a Friday speech in Philadelphia after Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was overruled by the Supreme Court.

EXCLUSIVE: Every member of the Michigan Republican congressional delegation is endorsing former President Trump for the White House in 2024, Fox News Digital has learned, locking in key support in one of the earliest GOP primary states.

Trump, who is currently leading the 2024 GOP presidential field, has received endorsements from Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John James, Lisa McClain, John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg.

"We’re proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," the lawmakers said in a joint-statement to Fox News Digital.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP GAINS GROUND POST-INDICTMENT

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump speaks during the Independence Day Spectacular on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. (Sam Wolfe for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off," they said. "President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988."

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican in 28 years to win Michigan in a presidential election, taking 15 electoral votes.

TRUMP SOLIDIFIES EARLY ENDORSEMENT AND POLLING LEAD OVER DESANTIS, OTHER POTENTIAL 2024 CONTENDERS

Republican Michigan U.S. House Candidate John James speaks at a rally with former President Donald Trump

John James, then-Republican candidate for the 10th District, speaks during a former President Trump's Save America rally at Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Michigan, on Oct. 1, 2022. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Michigan is set to host its nominating contests on Feb. 27, 2024, ahead of Super Tuesday, making it one of the earliest states in the GOP presidential primary calendar.

SENS. BLACKBURN, HAGERTY AND REPS. STEUBE, ROSE ENDORSE TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT

The endorsements were coordinated by former Trump White House political director and now-senior aide to the Trump campaign Brian Jack.

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015, file photo, Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., is seen during a congressional panel at the 2016 Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference in Mackinac Island, Mich. Huizenga cited a decision to delay treatment of his son's broken arm as an example of the kind of choices Americans would face if Republicans' repeal of the health care law shifts more out-of-pocket costs to consumers. He told Michigan news site MLive.com that he and his wife opted to place a splint on their son's arm and wait until the next morning to take him to the doctor rather than seek immediate but more costly treatment at an emergency room. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., is seen during a congressional panel at the 2016 Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference in Mackinac Island, Michigan. (AP)

A senior campaign aide told Fox News Digital that Trump has spent years developing relationships across Congress, including those in the Michigan delegation.

REP. HARSHBARGER ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP TO BE PRESIDENT: 'BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS FAILED US'

Trump endorsed all six of the Michigan lawmakers in 2022.

Trump also endorsed James in his campaign for U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020. The campaign aide said Trump and James have campaigned across Michigan together for the past six years.

DONALD TRUMP RECEIVES CHEERS AT UFC 290 DURING APPEARANCE WITH DANA WHITE

Rep. McClain in January 2023

U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Jan. 31, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The endorsements come after Trump won support in states like Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee.

"This monumental clean sweep in Michigan and other key endorsements across the country signify Republicans are rallying behind President Trump because they know he is the only person to stop Joe Biden and his destructive policies that have killed the economy and made Americans less safe," a Trump spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The aide told Fox News Digital that the Trump campaign plans to roll out additional endorsements from key states in the coming weeks.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

More from Politics