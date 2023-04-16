Rep. Harshbarger endorses Donald Trump to be president: 'Biden administration has failed us'

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., has endorsed former President Donald Trump and has joined his campaign leadership team, she revealed in a statement Sunday evening.

"As we face unprecedented challenges that threaten the American way of life, it's clear that the Biden administration has failed us," her campaign said. "Our economy teeters on the brink of recession, and we risk losing an entire generation to drug overdose deaths exacerbated by an open border. Meanwhile, Democrat-run cities and states have allowed lawlessness to become the norm, and corrupt judicial systems have made criminals into victims."

She added: "The world watches as we project weakness and invite conflicts with adversarial nations. But there is hope."

The Republican lawmaker said she wanted the U.S. to "return to the conservative values and leadership that once made America great."

"President Donald J. Trump has a proven track record of delivering results and putting America first," she also said. "He has done it before, and he can do it again. As an American who values proven leadership, I am proud to give my complete and full endorsement to President Trump. I urge my fellow East Tennesseans to join me in supporting him as we work to make America the greatest country the world has ever known once again."

Harshbarger was elected to a second term in the House of Representatives in Nov. 2022, when she defeated Democrat candidate Cameron Parsons. She won the contest by a landslide garnering 78.3% of the vote.

Trump endorsed her in the 2022 contest, calling her a "tireless advocate for the People of Tennessee."

"Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is doing a fantastic job as the Congresswoman from Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District. She fights in Congress for Strong Borders, Secure Elections, the Second Amendment, and our incredible Vets and Military," former president Trump said in September 2021.

Last month, Harshbarger defended Trump amid a lawsuit from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"The continued political persecution of President Trump has nothing to do with justice, and everything to do with political motivation," Harshbarger said. "Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg's indictment is just another example of just how corrupt our justice system has become. Our government is being weaponized against us, and I look forward to bringing Bragg before Congress to testify."

Harshbarger was first elected to Congress to replace retiring Rep. Phil Roe in November 2020.