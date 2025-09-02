Trump to unveil major military announcement — all eyes on Space Command HQ

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is slated to make an announcement related to the Department of Defense Tuesday, with all eyes on an update of the location of Space Command’s headquarters.

While Space Command has been operating out of Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Trump has pushed for the command’s headquarters to move to Huntsville, Alabama. However, former President Joe Biden announced in 2023 that the command would remain based in Colorado.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to Fox News that Tuesday's announcement was related to the Defense Department.

The agency initially posted a livestream link for Trump’s 2 p.m. announcement with a description that the event was related to Space Command’s headquarters. The description was subsequently updated to remove the mention of Space Command.

The Associated Press also reported Tuesday that Trump will announce plans to move Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

The announcement comes as both Colorado and Alabama have been vying to house Space Command, which Trump established in 2019 as a new combatant command to oversee U.S. military space operations and is currently involved in Trump's Golden Dome initiative.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital when asked about Space Command’s headquarters.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.