Trump's CPAC speech Saturday to cap tumultuous week for the president

President Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, capping off a whirlwind week for the president that included a summit in Hanoi with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and explosive testimony on Capitol Hill by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Wednesday.

CPAC’s organizers confirmed the president’s Saturday appearance earlier this week, writing: “We are honored to have @realDonaldTrump join us again for #CPAC2019 where he’ll share his vision for #WhatMakesAmericaGreat. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Saturday, the event's final day, will mark Trump’s third consecutive appearance at CPAC while in office, though he has made multiple appearances since 2011.

This year's CPAC, which began Wednesday in National Harbor, Md., has seen appearances from a range of speakers, including former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Benghazi hero Mark Geist.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the crowd Friday, denouncing Democrats for seeming to embrace socialism with far-left policies such as "Medicare-for-all" and the Green New Deal.

