Trump to announce Heather Nauert as pick for UN Ambassador Friday, sources tell Fox News

President Trump will tweet Friday morning that he is nominating State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be UN Ambassador, replacing outgoing official Nikki Haley, multiple sources tell Fox News.

Earlier this year, Nauert, who is a former Fox News host, was believed to be a "leading contender" for the position, sources said.

Haley unexpectedly announced her resignation in October and promised to serve in her role through the end of 2018. At the time, she described her time in the position as a "blessing," but offered no reason for leaving other than a belief that government officials must know "when it’s time to step aside."

