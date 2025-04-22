Trump tells DOD to move more forces equipped for combat into Middle East as US ups pressure on Houthis

President Donald Trump has officially informed Congress that he has directed the Department of Defense to move additional forces equipped for combat into the Middle East as U.S. forces carry out military strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen in an effort to stop attacks on American forces and commercial ships in the Red Sea.

In a letter dated March 28 and released Tuesday, Trump told House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley that he had directed the Department of Defense to increase U.S. military presence in the region and launch major strikes on Houthi-controlled areas.

"I will no longer allow this band of pirates to threaten and attack United States forces and commercial vessels in one of the most important shipping lanes in the world," Trump wrote. "We will act to keep Americans safe."

He said the U.S. will continue striking until the group no longer poses a threat to navigation or U.S. personnel.

The strikes include Navy ships, Air Force bombers and drones targeting Houthi weapons, leadership and command centers.



Trump said the actions are consistent with his authority as commander in chief and in line with the War Powers Resolution, which requires Congress to be kept informed.

The letter comes as the Trump administration continues daily military operations in Yemen, now entering their fourth week. The airstrikes began after renewed Houthi threats against Israeli ships and attacks on U.S. forces, including three Reaper drones brought down since March 3.

Last week, the administration sanctioned the International Bank of Yemen (IBY), accusing it of helping the Houthis move money internationally and avoid restrictions. The U.S. Treasury blocked assets tied to the bank and its leadership, including Chair Kamal Hussain Al Jebry and two top managers.

"Financial institutions like IBY are critical to the Houthis’ ability to fund attacks," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender.

The Treasury and State departments say the Houthis use the bank’s access to the SWIFT global system to support terror operations, including oil purchases and weapons procurement.

In March, Trump posted on Truth Social that "many" Houthi leaders had been killed in the recent strikes, saying the group has been "decimated" and warning Iran, their chief backer, that it could be next if the attacks continue.

"The choice for the Houthis is clear," Trump wrote. "Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you."

The Houthis began ramping up attacks in the Red Sea after the October 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israel. They’ve claimed responsibility for targeting U.S. warships and have so far avoided hitting Chinese and Saudi ships, raising questions among defense officials about their strategic aims.

Congress is expected to review Trump’s report in the coming days as U.S. strikes continue.



