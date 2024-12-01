Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump taps daughter Tiffany's father-in-law Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs

Trump names Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Trump's global diplomacy will showcase America's strength, says Senator Marsha Blackburn Video

Trump's global diplomacy will showcase America's strength, says Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss Kash Patel being nominated for FBI Director, Trump's plans for mass deportations, and China being a threat to our national security.

President-elect Trump tapped his daughter Tiffany Trump's father-in-law, Lebanese-American businessman Dr. Massad Boulos, to join his Cabinet as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.  

"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs," the president-elect wrote on TRUTHSocial. "Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene. He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community. Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!" 

Boulos in Manhattan office

Dr. Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump's father-in-law, sits for a portrait at the Wall Street Hotel  in New York on Sep 4, 2024.  (Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Boulos led efforts to engage the Arab American community, organizing dozens of meetings across Michigan and other areas with large Arab populations. 

Tiffany Trump and her then-boyfriend Massad Boulos

Eric Trump, his sister Tiffany Trump and her then-boyfriend Massad Boulos arrive for President Trump's acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 27, 2020.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some sessions also featured Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, who was well-regarded by those who met with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics