Trump announces his daughter Tiffany is pregnant: 'So that's nice'

Former President Donald Trump shared on Thursday that his daughter Tiffany, 30, is pregnant.



The announcement came as the Republican nominee was giving remarks at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on a campaign stop. Trump recognized businessman Massad Boulos, who is the father of his daughter's husband, Michael Boulos.



"He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice," said Trump.

Tiffany and Michael were married at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in 2022 after having dated since 2018. The couple were engaged in January 2021 after Trump left office.

Tiffany's mother is Trump's second wife, actress Marla Maples.



Tiffany is Trump's youngest daughter. She graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020 and works as an attorney. She also delivered remarks at the 2020 RNC in support of her father.

"A vote for my father, Donald J. Trump, is a vote to uphold our American ideals. Be true to yourself. And stay true to the Dream of America," said Tiffany at the time.

While Tiffany has remained mostly private since her marriage in 2022, she took to social media in the wake of her father's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

"The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated," she wrote. "Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."



Neither Tiffany nor Michael has announced the pregnancy on social media at the time this article was published.