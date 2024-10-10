Expand / Collapse search
Trump announces his daughter Tiffany is pregnant: 'So that's nice'

Donald Trump shared on Thursday in Detroit of Tiffany, 'And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published | Updated
Former President Donald Trump shared that his daughter Tiffany and her husband Michael are expecting a baby while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump shared on Thursday that his daughter Tiffany, 30, is pregnant. 

The announcement came as the Republican nominee was giving remarks at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on a campaign stop. Trump recognized businessman Massad Boulos, who is the father of his daughter's husband, Michael Boulos.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice," said Trump.

Tiffany and Michael were married at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in 2022 after having dated since 2018. The couple were engaged in January 2021 after Trump left office.

US-REPUBLICAN-CONVENTION-PARTIES-ELECTION-POLITICS-VOTE

Former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) stands with Co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump (R), (from top L) daughter Ivanka Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tiffany's mother is Trump's second wife, actress Marla Maples.
 
Tiffany is Trump's youngest daughter. She graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020 and works as an attorney. She also delivered remarks at the 2020 RNC in support of her father.

Tiffany Trump: This election is a fight for freedom versus oppression Video

"A vote for my father, Donald J. Trump, is a vote to uphold our American ideals. Be true to yourself. And stay true to the Dream of America," said Tiffany at the time.

While Tiffany has remained mostly private since her marriage in 2022, she took to social media in the wake of her father's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. 

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER

Former President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump,  his daughter Tiffany Trump (2L), and Tiffany's boyfriend Michael Boulos (L) arrive at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church for Easter services in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 21, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

"The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated," she wrote. "Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."

Neither Tiffany nor Michael has announced the pregnancy on social media at the time this article was published.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

