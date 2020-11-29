Trump slams judges' election decisions: 'What kind of a court system is this?'

President Trump blasted judges' decisions on his legal challenges to the 2020 election's results in his first interview since Election Day.

"We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing," Trump told "Sunday Morning Futures." "I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits."

"You mean as president of the United States, I don't have standing? What kind of a court system is this?" Trump continued.

The interview comes after weeks of legal challenges from the Trump campaign in battleground states like Pennsylvania alleging voter fraud that followed.

"We're trying to put the evidence in, and the judges won't allow us to do it," Trump said. "We have so much evidence. You probably saw Wednesday last week we had a hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. … Unbelievable witnesses, highly-respected people, that were truly aggrieved."

Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election, even as President-elect Joe Biden announces Cabinet members and plans for when he takes office in January.

The president on Friday claimed Biden must prove that the votes he received in the election were not “illegally obtained” in order to enter the White House.

Trump’s tweet came after Biden crossed the 80 million-vote threshold with ballots still being counted, giving the former vice president a lead of more than 6 million votes. Fox News and other media outlets have projected that Biden has won the presidency. There is no requirement for Biden to “prove” his votes were legally obtained for him to take office.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.