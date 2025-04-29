Trump slams Republican ‘grandstanders’ opposing budget bill, predicts massive US tax increases if it fails

During a speech in Michigan marking his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump slammed Democrats and Republican "grandstanders" opposing his "big beautiful" budget reconciliation bill, saying if they succeed, Americans will see the "highest tax increase in history."

He said his bill has "100% just about Republican support," adding it "would be nice if we had just a couple of Democrats just to make sure, because, you know, every once in a while, you have a grandstander Republican. We have some grandstanders."

As the crowd booed, Trump noted there were "not many" Republicans opposing his bill, but he urged viewers to "remember who those grandstanders were and vote them the hell out of office."

Trump cautioned that if the bill fails, the U.S. is "going to have the highest tax increase in history instead of the greatest tax cut in history."

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP TAX CUTS ‘TOP PRIORITY’ FOR CONGRESS, SAYS TOP HOUSE GOP LEADER

"If the Democrats prevail on this bill, you get a 58% tax increase," Trump told the crowd. "Would you like that?

"All my life I've been watching, and I've never heard people campaigning that they're going to raise taxes. It's always been, ‘We will reduce your taxes.' Democrat, Republican. Now, they go, 'We're going to raise your taxes. I've never seen all the years that they campaign. ‘We will raise your taxes.’ I said, ‘This country has gone crazy.’"

SCOOP: REPUBLICANS ROLL OUT $69B FUNDING PLAN FOR NEW CBP AGENTS, BUILDING BORDER WALL IN TRUMP BUDGET BILL

Though most Democrats will likely oppose Trump’s spending bill, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters after a meeting Monday with Republican leaders that House and Senate GOP leaders are "in lockstep" on passing the budget bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans are seeking to fit Trump’s priorities on energy, defense, border security and taxes into the bill, as well as raising the debt ceiling, another item the president specifically asked GOP lawmakers to deal with.

Fox News Digital also recently reported that House Republicans are carving out $68.8 billion for Trump's border wall and to hire more agents in the field.

Fox News Digital’s Liz Elkind and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.