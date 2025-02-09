Trump signs proclamation declaring February 9 'Gulf of America Day' ahead of Super Bowl: 'Another big win'

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation declaring February 9th as "Gulf of America Day" as he flew over the recently renamed body of water on his way to make history at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday afternoon.

"MOMENTS AGO ON AF1: President Trump signed a Proclamation declaring February 9th ‘Gulf of America Day’ while flying over the newly and appropriately named GULF OF AMERICA!" White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in a post on X.

"Air Force One is currently in international waters, the first time in history flying over the recently renamed Gulf of America," the White House shared in a video on X, showing Trump signing the proclamation.

Trump signed the proclamation aboard Air Force 1, while traveling to Super Bowl LIX. He will be the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl.

TRUMP'S VIRAL 'GULF OF AMERICA' NAME-CHANGE SPURS A TEXAS-SIZED SUGGESTION: GULF OF BUC-EE'S

"Today, I am very honored to recognize February 9, 2025, as the first ever Gulf of America Day," the proclamation read.

"I took this action in part because, as stated in that Order, "[t]he area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America."

"Today, I am making my first visit to the Gulf of America since its renaming," the proclamation continued. "As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America."

Former North Dakota Gov. and current Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum also praised the president and celebrated the gulf's official day.

"It's official! Congratulations @POTUS on the Gulf of America! Interior has implemented your instruction from the Executive Order on Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness," Burgum wrote.

'BEAUTIFUL NAME': TRUMP ANNOUNCES GULF OF MEXICO WILL GET NEW, PRO-AMERICA REVAMP

"Another big win for President Trump's agenda to Make America Great Again."

"It’s official! Proclamation signed aboard Air Force 1 above the Gulf Of America!" Trump's son, Eric Trump, posted on X.

Trump announced his push for the name change during his first press conference as the 47th President of the United States of America.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory," Trump previously said at his first news conference. "The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate."

TRUMP TO RENAME GULF OF MEXICO, MOUNT DENALI ON FIRST DAY IN OFFICE

The changes will apply to official federal documents and maps, though it is unclear whether the order also requires schools to use the new terminology.

Trump has also pushed to rename Alaska's Mount Denali, pointing out that it was originally named after President William McKinley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president," Trump said at a December rally. "They took his name off Mount McKinley, right? That’s what they do to people. Now, he was a great president, very good president. At a minimum, he was a very good businessman. He was a businessman, then a governor, very successful businessman."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com