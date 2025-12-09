Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Venezuelan Political Crisis

US deploys fighter jets to Gulf of Venezuela in closest known approach yet, amid rising tension

F/A-18s conducted 30-minute flight over international waters as military activity escalates in region

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
File video shows Venezuelan troops conducting practice drills in Caracas Video

File video shows Venezuelan troops conducting practice drills in Caracas

File footage from Feb. 15, 2020 shows troops, civilian militias training to defend the capital. (Reuters.)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. deployed two fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela Tuesday, marking what appeared to be the closest known approach of military aircraft to Venezuelan airspace to date, according to reports.

The F/A-18 jets were observed on Flightradar24 flying for roughly 30 minutes over the waters north of Venezuela, the Associated Press reported.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the short mission as a "routine training flight" designed to demonstrate the aircraft's operational reach.

DAVID MARCUS: TRUMP'S AGGRESSION TOWARD VENEZUELA A WARNING TO PUTIN

Planes

U.S. F/A-18 fighter jets flew over the Gulf of Venezuela in the closest known approach to Venezuelan airspace, conducting what officials called routine training. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The official also did not disclose whether the jets were armed but did emphasize that the operation remained entirely within international airspace.

Tuesday's dual flight follows months of heightened U.S. military activity in the region.

Although the U.S. has previously flown B-52 Stratofortress and B-1 Lancer bombers along Venezuela’s coastline, those aircraft did not appear to approach as closely as Tuesday’s F/A-18s.

MADURO’S FORCES FACE RENEWED SCRUTINY AS US TENSIONS RISE: ‘A FORTRESS BUILT ON SAND’

F/A-18 jets

The U.S. military deployed F/A-18 jets near Venezuelan airspace in what defense officials described as routine training to demonstrate operational reach. (Julian Abram Wainwright/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The increase in activity in the region first began after U.S. strikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in both the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific.

The first reported U.S. military strike on a vessel that allegedly departed from Venezuela carrying drugs was in September.

The Trump administration said the operations were essential to curbing illicit drug trafficking, though Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro continues to deny this.

Tensions surrounding Venezuelan airspace escalated in November after President Trump instructed airlines to treat the region as effectively closed, aligning with FAA warnings to civilian carriers.

SENATORS VOW PUSH TO PROHIBIT US MILITARY ACTION IN VENEZUELA IF TRUMP PURSUES STRIKES AGAINST THE COUNTRY

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a speech at the military academy

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a ceremonial sword said to have belonged to independence hero Simon Bolivar during a government-organized civic-military march in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo)

Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation previously told Fox News Digital that Venezuela’s most significant military threat stems from its own air-naval systems.

Isaias Medina, an international lawyer and former Venezuelan diplomat also said Venezuela's own military’s capabilities look better on paper than in reality.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He said that included fighter jets, limited surface vessels, and Russian-made surface-to-air missiles.

"Reasonably speaking, in the first day or two of a campaign plan, we can eliminate the air and maritime threat to U.S. forces," Montgomery said.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Close modal

Continue