Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Trade

Trump trade official says $2K tariff payments won't fuel inflation as revenues climb

Greer says the $2,000 payments would provide welcome relief to American families

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
US representatives to hold trade talks with European Union in Brussels Video

US representatives to hold trade talks with European Union in Brussels

U.S. Trade Representative Amb. Jamieson Greer previews the crucial trade talks between U.S. and E.U. representatives in Brussels and President Donald Trump’s proposed $2K tariff checks on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Sunday that potential one-time payments of $2,000 from tariff revenues would not fuel inflation and could provide welcome relief to families.

"This is real money that's coming in, and we get to decide what to do with it," Greer told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"The $2,000, that's one option," Greer said, adding that President Donald Trump is "eager to discuss and explore more" proposals.

TRUMP CALLS TARIFF OPPONENTS 'FOOLS,' PROMISES $2K DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR AMERICANS

Container ships docked at the Port of Oakland

Total duty revenue reached $215.2 billion in fiscal year 2025. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Greer dismissed concerns that the move would stoke rising prices, noting that "this is not some kind of ongoing new welfare program or something that would exacerbate inflation." He added that he expects American families to welcome the checks. "But I don’t think it would change the overall macroeconomic picture," Greer said.

Trump vowed earlier this month that revenue generated from duties could fund a $2,000 dividend for low- and middle-income Americans.

TRUMP SAYS TARIFF-FUNDED DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR AMERICANS WILL BEGIN NEXT YEAR

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House

President Donald Trump has previously said that tariffs are an important part of his national security agenda. (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The president first floated the idea on Nov. 9 and has since suggested that any remaining funds could be used to help pay down the nation’s soaring $38 trillion debt. Last week, Trump said Americans could see payment checks as soon as next year.

"We've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff money. We're going to be issuing dividends probably by the middle of next year, maybe a little bit later than that," Trump told reporters at the White House.

TRUMP SAYS TARIFF REVENUE TO FUND $2K CHECKS FOR AMERICANS, LOWER NATION’S $38T DEBT

Since Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs in April, tariff revenues have climbed sharply from $23.9 billion in May to $28 billion in June and $29 billion in July. 

Total duty revenue reached $215.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30, according to the Treasury Department’s "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" report. 

So far in fiscal year 2026, which began on Oct. 1, the U.S. has collected $40.4 billion, according to the latest numbers published by the Treasury Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The proposal comes at a pivotal moment, with tariff receipts climbing and the Supreme Court reviewing the legality of Trump’s trade measures, a case that could determine the future of his broader trade agenda.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue