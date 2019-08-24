Trump, Danish PM had 'great conversation' after Greenland flap, president says

President Trump said he had a "great conversation" with the Denmark's prime minister three days after canceling a planned visit to the country next month over a back-and-forth about Greenland.

"We had a great conversation. We have a very good relationship with Denmark, and we agreed to speak later," Trump said Friday night before he left for the G-7 summit in France. "But she was very nice. She put a call in, and I appreciated it very much."

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Sunday that it was “absurd” that Trump might want to buy Greenland, which is a Danish autonomous region.

"Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant," she told reporters.

Friday night, Trump said Frederiksen was a “wonderful woman.” Earlier in the week, however, he had called her comments about Greenland “nasty.”

I thought it was not a nice statement, the way she blew me off,” he said Wednesday. “She shouldn’t treat the United States that way.”

Frederiksen called the canceled Denmark visit “a missed opportunity," saying that preparations for the trip were "well underway," according to The Washington Post.