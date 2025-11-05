Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says election results not good for Republicans, citing 2 possible reasons

Trump spoke during a breakfast with GOP lawmakers at the White House

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday morning that the ongoing government shutdown was partly to blame for Republican election losses on Election Day.

"I think, if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor," Trump told reporters during a breakfast with GOP lawmakers at the White House. "Negative for the Republicans, and that was a big factor."

Trump added: "And they say that I wasn't on the ballot and was the biggest factor. But I don't know about that. But I was honored that they said that."

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking

President Donald Trump speaks during a breakfast with Senate and House Republicans in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

