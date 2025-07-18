Trump says 10 hostages will be returning from Gaza 'very shortly' during White House dinner with allies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a celebratory dinner at the White House with a number of Donald Trump's GOP allies, including several Republican lawmakers from Congress, the president signaled that 10 more hostages in Gaza would be "coming very shortly."

The dinner was largely focused on touting the achievements Republicans have had over the last six months, but while praising his administration's work on foreign policy, Trump commented about the hostages.

"Gaza – we got most of the hostages back," Trump said when his comments turned to the Middle East. "We're going to have another ten coming very shortly. And we hope to have that finished pretty quickly," the president added.

So far, the U.S. has brought home five total American hostages captured by Hamas, three of whom were alive, two of whom were dead. Two Americans reportedly still remain in captivity, in addition to dozens of other non-Americans.

The rest of Trump's address Friday night mostly included praise for Congressional Republicans over their work passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with the president stating he doesn't "think anybody's ever come close to" passing such sweeping legislation with such a small majority.

In particular, Trump thanked by name Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, Republican Policy Committee Chair Shelly Moore-Capito, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

"Nobody's done so much, so fast. And probably you could say, with so few votes," Trump praised. "You stayed in session for a marathon ten consecutive weeks, and that's the longest of any Senate in 15 years. And you held over 400 votes, more than any Senate in 35 years. And they were successful votes. And just a few weeks ago, we had the biggest victory of them all. When you passed the one big beautiful bill."

The president also lauded Republicans for all the work they have done on immigration, border security, foreign diplomacy, speedy cabinet nominations, deregulation and spending cut efforts, calling out Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff specifically for their work on U.S. foreign diplomacy.

Top of mind Friday night was the GOP recission package as well, which Trump praised the passage of. Trump did not indicate when he would sign the GOP bill, but did note that "we have numerous other recissions coming up, adding more, many more $10 billion dollars to it."

Meanwhile, Trump also predicted that, in 2026, the GOP majority "is going to be stronger in both the House and the Senate." Typically, conventional wisdom predicts that the party that won the presidency will not typically perform as well two years later during the midterm elections.

"I don't understand why they say that when you win the presidency, you always almost automatically lose the midterms, because nobody's had a more successful period of time than we have," Trump told the crowd of attendees at the White House Friday evening. "Based on that, we should do great."

Trump added Friday that "We achieved more in six months than almost any administration could accomplish in eight years."

"And we're going to have a lot of good six months left. We're going to have a six and another six and another six. So we'll keep going," he continued. "Over the next year and a half, we'll have an incredible record to share with the American people," he continued. "As long as we continue to keep our promises to the voters, Americans will continue to stand by our side."