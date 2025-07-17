Tim Walz questions why Democrats come off like they're against people being successful

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz wondered why the Democratic Party comes off like it's against people being successful, during a podcast interview on Thursday.

Walz said that President Donald Trump was able to capture "this idea of wealth and being able to be successful," during a conversation with former DNC chair Jaime Harrison on his podcast, "At Our Table."

"We, as Democrats, we want people to pay their fair share, but why are we against people being successful like that? We can't be. Why are we against? We should talk about businesses. Not all businesses exploit their workers and we get ourselves stuck in that. And I think we lose them," Walz continued.

Walz and Harrison also talked about what occurred with young Black voters in 2024, citing a discussion Walz had with Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., who said a lot of "good-hearted politicians" go into Black communities and talk about restoring voting rights to felons.

"And he said, not knowing how insulting that is for these young men to say, 'Look, I'm just looking for capital because I'm an entrepreneur. I got my JD from Georgetown, and I'd like to kind of do this. I'm thinking about starting this.' Where you're missing the point about, why are we narrowing it that it's about prison reform?" Walz said.

Harrison also said he had gone head-to-head with people who are judgmental based on where or who people work for. Both Harrison and Walz insisted that the Democratic Party was stronger on the economy and better for businesses.

"Look, the business community is finding [out] right now how bad a businessman Donald Trump is, crapping on the economy, you know, tariffs back and forth, threatening businesses," Walz said.

The Minnesota governor went on to say "shame on you" to members of the business community who continue to support the president.

"Can you imagine threatening individual businesses, saying, 'you're going to do this, or I'm going to do this,' as a leader? If you're in the business community, shame on you for supporting this guy still," Walz added.

Walz argued that the Democratic Party should embrace being the party of "pro-business."

"We're just simply talking about all businesses. What we don't want is monopolies. We don't want corruption. We don't want the folks that are preying on the communities that are bad actors, but we have this reputation that the business community is somewhat hands-off from us," he said.

At a Center for American Progress (CAP) event in June, Walz suggested China might be the voice of "moral authority" following Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and military leaders.