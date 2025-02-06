Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Trump's First 100 Days

Trump reveals slew of picks for big jobs, including friend of Mike Pence, billionaire's wife

Incoming US Marshals Service director has 'done an incredible job,' Trump says

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Will Congress work with Trump to secure Cabinet nominations? Video

Will Congress work with Trump to secure Cabinet nominations?

Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on the pressure Congress faces to confirm President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees on ‘Special Report.’

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a slew of picks for big jobs, including director of the U.S. Marshals Service and three ambassadors.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced Gadyaces "Gady" Serralta will serve as the next director of the United States Marshals Service.

"Gady is a lifelong public servant, with 34 years of Law Enforcement experience," Trump wrote. "I nominated him in my First Term to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida, and he has done an incredible job for the past six years."

Serralta previously served as a major for the Miami-Dade Police Department and as police chief in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Trump said.

‘LIES AND SMEARS’: TULSI GABBARD RAILS AGAINST DEM NARRATIVE SHE'S TRUMP'S AND PUTIN'S ‘PUPPET'

Gadyaces S. Serralta smiling

Gadyaces S. Serralta will serve as the next director of the United States Marshals Service. (US Marshals Service)

"Gady will work with our GREAT Attorney General Pam Bondi to make sure that we restore Law and Order, and Make America Safe Again," Trump wrote.

The president also announced a number of ambassadors, including Thomas Rose, who will serve as the United States ambassador to Poland.

Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

"Thomas is a highly respected businessman and commentator, who had a successful radio show on Sirius XM for almost a decade, and served as the Publisher and CEO of The Jerusalem Post," Trump wrote. "He will make sure our interests are represented in Poland, and always put America First."

The Jerusalem Post reported in 2016 that Rose was former Vice President Mike Pence’s "longtime friend and unofficial surrogate."

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence (Siavosh Hosseini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Michael E. Kavoukjian will serve as the next United States ambassador to Norway, Trump announced. 

"Michael is a brilliant attorney, who currently serves as a Senior Partner at White & Case, where he has led complex commercial litigation teams around the World," Trump wrote.

Kavoukjian previously worked as a CIA operations officer and is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School, Trump said.

Trump announced Melinda Hildebrand, wife of billionaire businessman Jeffery Hildebrand, will take over as United States ambassador to Costa Rica.

Jeffery Hildebrand receiving an award

Houston Chronicle Chairman Jack Sweeney, left, shakes hands with Hilcorp Energy Co. founder, Chairman and CEO Jeffery Hildebrand. (Nick de la Torre/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"Melinda is an incredibly successful businesswoman and philanthropist," Trump wrote. "She will fight tirelessly to protect America’s Interests abroad, especially in Trade and Immigration."

Hildebrand is the vice chair of the Hildebrand Foundation, vice president of Hilcorp Ventures Inc. and president and owner of River Oaks Donuts.

RFK JR'S CONFIRMATION HEARING GOES OFF RAILS AMID MULTIPLE CLASHES WITH DEM SENATORS: ‘REPEATEDLY DEBUNKED'

Nicholas Merrick will serve as United States Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

"Nicholas is a highly respected businessman and teacher, who leads Kenny and Lisa Troutt’s $1.6 Billion family office," Trump wrote. 

He was previously the CFO of two publicly traded telecommunications companies and has served on several large pension boards. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Merrick received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard University.

As of Wednesday, 11 of Trump's Cabinet nominees have been successfully confirmed by the Senate.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics