Trump reveals slew of picks for big jobs, including friend of Mike Pence, billionaire's wife

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a slew of picks for big jobs, including director of the U.S. Marshals Service and three ambassadors.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced Gadyaces "Gady" Serralta will serve as the next director of the United States Marshals Service.

"Gady is a lifelong public servant, with 34 years of Law Enforcement experience," Trump wrote. "I nominated him in my First Term to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida, and he has done an incredible job for the past six years."

Serralta previously served as a major for the Miami-Dade Police Department and as police chief in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Trump said.

"Gady will work with our GREAT Attorney General Pam Bondi to make sure that we restore Law and Order, and Make America Safe Again," Trump wrote.

The president also announced a number of ambassadors, including Thomas Rose, who will serve as the United States ambassador to Poland.

"Thomas is a highly respected businessman and commentator, who had a successful radio show on Sirius XM for almost a decade, and served as the Publisher and CEO of The Jerusalem Post," Trump wrote. "He will make sure our interests are represented in Poland, and always put America First."

The Jerusalem Post reported in 2016 that Rose was former Vice President Mike Pence’s "longtime friend and unofficial surrogate."

Michael E. Kavoukjian will serve as the next United States ambassador to Norway, Trump announced.

"Michael is a brilliant attorney, who currently serves as a Senior Partner at White & Case, where he has led complex commercial litigation teams around the World," Trump wrote.

Kavoukjian previously worked as a CIA operations officer and is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School, Trump said.

Trump announced Melinda Hildebrand, wife of billionaire businessman Jeffery Hildebrand, will take over as United States ambassador to Costa Rica.

"Melinda is an incredibly successful businesswoman and philanthropist," Trump wrote. "She will fight tirelessly to protect America’s Interests abroad, especially in Trade and Immigration."

Hildebrand is the vice chair of the Hildebrand Foundation, vice president of Hilcorp Ventures Inc. and president and owner of River Oaks Donuts.

Nicholas Merrick will serve as United States Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

"Nicholas is a highly respected businessman and teacher, who leads Kenny and Lisa Troutt’s $1.6 Billion family office," Trump wrote.

He was previously the CFO of two publicly traded telecommunications companies and has served on several large pension boards.

Merrick received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard University.

As of Wednesday, 11 of Trump's Cabinet nominees have been successfully confirmed by the Senate.