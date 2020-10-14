Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

FOREIGN POLICY
Published

Trump administration secures release of two American hostages from Yemen

The hostages were released in exchange for the return of about 250 Houthi rebels

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Donald Trump has secured the release of two American hostages held captive by Houthis in Yemen, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. 

"We join all Americans in welcoming their newly regained freedom," he tweeted. 

The two Americans, Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada, and the remains of a third, Bilal Fateen, were released in exchange for the return of about 250 of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Oman, according to the White House.  

Oman's state news said the American captives were flown out of Yemen on an Omani plane. It said 250 "Yemeni brothers" who received treatment in Oman have been returned to Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on two flights as part of the exchange.

FILE: A displaced Yemeni receives food aid provided by the World Food Program, at a school in Sanaa, Yemen. 

FILE: A displaced Yemeni receives food aid provided by the World Food Program, at a school in Sanaa, Yemen.  (AP)

Kieran Ramsey, director of the administration's hostage recovery cell, said Loli and Gidada would soon be on their way back to the United States.

"Tragically, one of these Americans died during his unlawful captivity," Ramsey said.

Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to Trump who worked on the deal, told The Wall Street Journal that Loli had been held by the Houthis for about three years and Gidada was held captive for about a year.

TRUMP WARNS IRAN NOT TO 'F--K AROUND' WITH UNITED STATES DURING 'RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW' APPEARANCE

Yemen plunged into chaos and civil war when the Houthi rebels took over Sanaa in 2014 from the internationally recognized government. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015. The war has left millions without food and proper medical care and has killed more than 112,000 people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The release of the Americans came a day before a planned U.N.-brokered exchange of more than 1,000 prisoners between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government. The U.N. had said in September that the two warring sides agreed to exchange 1,081 conflict-related prisoners, including Saudi and Sudanese troops fighting on the side of the Saudi-led coalition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election