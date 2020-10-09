Trump warns Iran not to 'f--k around' with United States during 'Rush Limbaugh Show' appearance

President Trump dropped an f-bomb Friday during an appearance on "The Rush Limbaugh Show,” telling listeners that Iran would face severe consequences if its leaders “f--k around” with the United States.

“If you f--k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before,” the president said.

Trump joined the syndicated radio host for a two-hour interview promoted as an “unprecedented radio rally.”

Earlier in the interview, Trump said Iran has been “put on notice.”

It’s unclear if Trump’s colorful language will land Limbaugh in hot water, as many radio programs operate on a brief delay to avoid such occurrences.

The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Trump presented the conservative radio legend with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address, days after Limbaugh announced he had been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh had missed several shows this week to undergo treatment but returned for his Friday chat with Trump.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” first aired in 1988 and has earned a variety of awards and honors. Limbaugh is a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Award for “Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting,” a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.