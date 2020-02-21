Trump accuses ‘crazy’ Dems of ‘disinformation,’ predicts Nevada caucus problems during Vegas rally

President Trump bashed a reported intelligence assessment that Russia's Vladimir Putin wants him to win re-election as just "disinformation" being peddled by "crazy" Democrats, as he held his third rally in three days Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

"Doesn't he want to see who the Democrat is going to be?" Trump said of Putin. "Wouldn’t he rather have Bernie [Sanders] who honeymooned in Moscow?"

REPUBLICAN REVENGE: RECORD GOP FIELD FORMS, ON 2020 MISSION TO TAKE DOWN ‘SOCIALISTS’

Rallying in Nevada the day before Democrats hold their caucuses, Trump dismissed the assessment from reportedly from his own intelligence team to members of Congress as another vendetta from lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., after their witchhunts against him on Russia collusion and Ukraine interference failed.

"It's disinformation," Trump said. "It's the only thing they're good at."

Trump referred to Schiff only as "pencil neck" -- one of his nicknames for the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

"These people are crazy," Trump said of the Democrats, predicting that this Putin preference narrative will become their latest probe.

After news of this intelligence briefing on Russia meddling to Congress was reported, Trump announced that his acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, will be replaced by a vocal Trump loyalist, Richard Grenell, the ambassador to Germany.

The president also opened his rally by inviting members of the “Miracle on Ice” hockey team on stage to mark the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Olympic team's victory over the Soviet Union in 1980.

Trump touted a very unified Republican Party and a booming economy that has benefited all corners of the economy.

The president spent a section of his wide-ranging speech talking about Hispanic Americans touting their low unemployment rate under his watch and said they understand the need for border protections better than anyone.

“I love Hispanic!” Trump said. “Who in this audience is Hispanic?” Trump said to cheers. “We’re doing great.”

Trump, looking ahead to the general election, also predicted he'll retake the state he lost in 2016 -- by wide margins.

“With your help this November, we're going to defeat the radical socialist Democrats, and we are going to win Nevada, in a big beautiful landslide," Trump said.

Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by two percentage points, but the Trump campaign is working to flip the Silver State in November.

Trump repeatedly mocked Democrats for their botched Iowa caucuses and heard they'll be more technical trouble on Saturday when divided Democrats head to the Nevada caucuses to pick their 2020 nominee.

"They can't count the votes," Trump said of the still contested Iowa caucuses, adding that Nevada Democratic Party seemed to be "messed up."

Trump took aim at his Democratic rivals, mocking Michael Bloomberg for taking a beating from a "mean" Elizabeth Warren on the debate stage.

"Mini Mike, I think he’s gone," Trump said.

The excitement was building hours before Trump arrived. Fans started lining up for the rare daytime rally as early as 3 a.m. local time Thursday, Fox 5 (KVVU) reported in Las Vegas. By Friday morning, hundreds in red caps and Trump gear were camped out before the Las Vegas Convention center with tents and sleeping bags hoping to get a good spot to see the president.

Trump has been staying at his golden Vegas hotel during his West Coast swing for fundraising and campaigning. He kicked off his trio of rallies in three days first in Pheonix on Wednesday and then delivered a fiery performance Thursday in Colorado Springs.

One fan traveled from the Arizona rally straight to Las Vegas to get one of the first spots in line to see Trump again.

"I went to the Phoenix rally last night and when it was over I was so, I had so much energy I was like, I can make it to Vegas tonight," Blake Marnell told Fox 5 outside the convention center.

TRUMP SLAMS DEMS, OSCARS, BRAD PITT AS RALLY BLITZ MOVES TO COLORADO

The Las Vegas rally gives Trump counter-programming in Nevada as Democrats have been crisscrossing the state this week in a final push for votes before Saturday's caucuses.

Democratic leaders have expressed optimism that the Nevada caucuses, which are run by the party and not state election officials, will go much smoother than in Iowa. Technical and reporting problems meant votes couldn't be tallied on caucus night and results are still being contested. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg currently has a narrow delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but both camps are seeking targeted recounts.

Sanders went on to a narrow victory against Buttigieg in New Hampshire and polling in Nevada suggests he's poised to be a clear winner on Saturday.

Nevada Democrats scrapped plans to use a smartphone app and are instead using iPads to submit results through a Google web form. Meanwhile, Republicans in Nevada aren't even holding caucuses, in a sign of support for Trump.

Trump relished trolling his Democratic opponents this week and said he doesn't care who is the nominee because he'll defeat them all.

In a wild rally in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, Trump openly celebrated Democrats' intra-party squabbling at the Las Vegas presidential primary debate -- and took an unexpected shot at the movie "Parasite," prompting a scathing response from its U.S.-based distributor.

Trump again on Friday said the South Korean movie shouldn't have been best picture at the Oscar's. "I don't get it," Trump said.

A day earlier in Colorado, Trump said Bloomberg "didn't do well last night" and declared Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign dead because she dejectedly asked Buttigieg at the debate if he was calling her "dumb."

Trump called Buttigieg "Alfred E. Neuman," after the scrawny fictional character, and advised Klobuchar, "You don’t say that even if it's true!"'

Trump heads back Washington later Friday.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.