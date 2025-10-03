Trump puts Hamas on notice with deadline to accept Gaza peace deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a blistering public warning to Hamas on Friday, saying the "ruthless" terrorist group will be "hunted down, and killed" unless they release the remaing Israeli hostages and reach an agreement by Sunday evening.

"They will be given one last chance" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS!"

"We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop," Trump added. "RELEASE THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW! An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time."

He added that innocent Palestinians should immediately move out of areas at risk of "potentially great future death," saying those who relocate would be cared for by relief efforts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.