Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump puts Hamas on notice with deadline to accept Gaza peace deal

President issues Hamas ultimatum on Truth Social with Sunday evening deadline

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Why Hamas is 'isolated' amid latest Gaza peace push Video

Why Hamas is 'isolated' amid latest Gaza peace push

Former senior policy advisor Kiron Skinner on President Trump's executive order vowing to defend Qatar, why Hamas is 'isolated' in the region and news that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with intelligence for missile strikes deep inside Russia.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a blistering public warning to Hamas on Friday, saying the "ruthless" terrorist group will be "hunted down, and killed" unless they release the remaing Israeli hostages and reach an agreement by Sunday evening.

"They will be given one last chance" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS!"

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump condemned Hamas Friday and demanded that the terrorist group reach an agreement by Sunday.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop," Trump added. "RELEASE THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW! An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time."

He added that innocent Palestinians should immediately move out of areas at risk of "potentially great future death," saying those who relocate would be cared for by relief efforts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue