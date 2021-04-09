Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump says Prince Philip's death is 'irreplaceable loss for Great Britain'

Donald Trump said he and Melania saw firsthand how Prince Philip served the United Kingdom

By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dead at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dead at 99

London-based senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on Prince Phillip's death.

Former President Donald Trump remembered the late Prince Philip on Friday as "a man who embodied the noble soul and proud spirit" of the United Kingdom.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at Windsor Castle Friday morning at the age of 99. He and Queen Elizabeth II had been married for 73 years.

BIDEN MOURNS DEATH OF PRINCE PHILIP: ‘HE SAW OUR WORLD CHANGE DRAMATICALLY AND REPEATEDLY’

Trump issued a statement Friday saying he and Melania send their deepest condolences to the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people. 

GEORGE W. BUSH: PRINCE PHILIP ‘BROUGHT BOUNDLESS STRENGTH AND SUPPORT’ TO THE QUEEN

"This is an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization," Trump said in the statement. 

In this June 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose for a photo in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.

In this June 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose for a photo in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP))

He continued: "Prince Philip defined British dignity and grace. He personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom."

Trump said Prince Philip was respected around the world and served as an "exceptional example" of service, constancy and patriotism.

QUEEN ELIZABETH TO ENTER 8 DAYS OF MOURNING FOLLOWING PRINCE PHILIP'S DEATH

Queen Elizabeth II will now enter an official mourning period of eight days.

The 94-year-old reigning monarch will halt royal duties. Affairs of state have also been paused and no laws will be given royal assent.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report. 

