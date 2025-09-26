Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump vows to order declassification of all Amelia Earhart files after nearly 90-year aviation mystery

The aviation trailblazer vanished in 1937 during attempt to fly around the globe

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
President Trump says the JFK files will be released Tuesday Video

President Trump says the JFK files will be released Tuesday

President Trump says people have been waiting for this release for 'decades.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will declassify files related to Amelia Earhart, the aviation trailblazer who became the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the U.S. and who famously disappeared nearly 90 years ago.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he’s been asked about Earhart and her final flight.

"Amelia made it almost three-quarters of the way around the world before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished—never to be seen again," he wrote. "Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions. I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all government records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her."

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: MILITARY WHISTLEBLOWERS TESTIFY TO CONGRESS ABOUT UNEXPLAINED UFO ENCOUNTERS

This May 20, 1937 photo, provided by The Paragon Agency, shows aviator Amelia Earhart at the tail of her Electra plane, taken at Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. (Albert Bresnik/The Paragon Agency via AP)

This May 20, 1937 photo, provided by The Paragon Agency, shows aviator Amelia Earhart at the tail of her Electra plane, taken at Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif.  (Albert Bresnik/The Paragon Agency via AP)

Researchers have long searched for answers about Earhart's 1937 disappearance over the Pacific Ocean during her fateful attempt to fly around the globe. The disappearance has been the subject of many conspiracy theories.

In his post, Trump called her an "aviation pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and [someone who] achieved many other aviation ‘firsts'."

In July, Kimberlyn King-Hinds, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands’ delegate to the House of Representatives, wrote to Trump asking him to declassify documents related to Earhart.

7 DETAILS REVEALED IN NEWLY RELEASED MLK FILES

Donald Trump Israel Strike Doha Qatar

President Donald Trump speaks at a hearing of the Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible Sept. 8, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"In pursuing clarity for my constituents, I have become aware that the U.S. government may still hold documents or records related to Earhart’s journey and final whereabouts that have not yet been made public," King-Hinds wrote. "Should such records exist, their release would contribute meaningfully to our understanding of one of America’s most revered aviators and could finally shed light on the final chapter of her remarkable life.

"A national icon, Amelia Earhart embodied America’s courage, determination, and pioneering spirit," she added. "Yet the mystery surrounding her final flight continues to generate debate and speculation nearly ninety years later."

Amelia Earhart atop of an airplane.

Amelia Earhart in a 1937 file image. President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to declassify documents related to Earhart and her final flight.  (Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since taking office, Trump has declassified documents related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue