Trump vows to order declassification of all Amelia Earhart files after nearly 90-year aviation mystery

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will declassify files related to Amelia Earhart, the aviation trailblazer who became the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the U.S. and who famously disappeared nearly 90 years ago.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he’s been asked about Earhart and her final flight.

"Amelia made it almost three-quarters of the way around the world before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished—never to be seen again," he wrote. "Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions. I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all government records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her."

Researchers have long searched for answers about Earhart's 1937 disappearance over the Pacific Ocean during her fateful attempt to fly around the globe. The disappearance has been the subject of many conspiracy theories.

In his post, Trump called her an "aviation pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and [someone who] achieved many other aviation ‘firsts'."

In July, Kimberlyn King-Hinds, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands’ delegate to the House of Representatives, wrote to Trump asking him to declassify documents related to Earhart.

"In pursuing clarity for my constituents, I have become aware that the U.S. government may still hold documents or records related to Earhart’s journey and final whereabouts that have not yet been made public," King-Hinds wrote. "Should such records exist, their release would contribute meaningfully to our understanding of one of America’s most revered aviators and could finally shed light on the final chapter of her remarkable life.

"A national icon, Amelia Earhart embodied America’s courage, determination, and pioneering spirit," she added. "Yet the mystery surrounding her final flight continues to generate debate and speculation nearly ninety years later."

Since taking office, Trump has declassified documents related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.