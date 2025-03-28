Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump nominates former Arizona attorney general for US ambassador to Serbia

Mark Brnovich served as Arizona AG from 2015 to 2023

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump announced Friday he had nominated former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to become the next U.S. ambassador to Serbia.

"Mark is a proud Veteran of the Army National Guard, and previously served as Attorney General for the Great State of Arizona," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"As the son of refugees who fled communism, Mark will be a strong advocate for Freedom, and always put AMERICA FIRST. Congratulations Mark!"

TRUMP NOMINATES GEORGIA STATE SEN. BRANDON BEACH FOR US TREASURER

Mark Brnovich

Mark Brnovich was nominated to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Serbia. (Fox News)

Brnovich served as attorney general of Arizona from 2015 to 2023.

He is married to Susan Brnovich, a U.S. District Court judge in Arizona.

