Trump meets everyday Americans at Chick-fil-A while Biden fine dines with Clintons, billionaires in DC

While former President Trump was out on the campaign trail meeting with everyday Americans at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Georgia on Wednesday, President Biden was fine dining with the Clintons and other prestigious guests at the White House.

In Atlanta, Trump met with locals and had unscripted conversations, bought them "the Lord’s chicken" and urged them to support his third bid for the presidency. More than 500 miles away, in Washington, D.C., Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a White House State Dinner.

Some notable attendees of the dinner included: Bill and Hillary Clinton, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, Apple CEO Tim Cook, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, actor Robert DeNiro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards and others.

Several of Biden’s family also attended. These included the president’s daughter, Ashley Biden and her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, and Hunter Biden's daughters, Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden Neal.

Several lawmakers and state executives also attended the distinguished dinner, including Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina.

"Today, without question, our alliance is literally stronger than it's ever been," Biden said at the dinner, referencing the U.S.-Japan relationship. "Tonight, we pledge to keep going. We stand at an inflection point where the decisions we make now are going to determine the course of the future for decades to come. A future that the kids of our two families and children of our two countries remember. But I also know that Japan and the United States stand together and everyone should know that as well, committed to each other and committed to keeping building the future worthy of the highest hopes."

The Japanese prime minister also share brief remarks, saying he and his wife were "speechless" by the number of "huge number of prominent American and Japanese guests."

"Mr. President. Dr. Biden. Distinguished guests and ladies and gentlemen, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for hosting such a wonderful dinner and your warm welcome and hospitality," Fumio Kishida said. "First and foremost, to be honest, my breath is taken and I'm speechless in front of such a huge number of prominent American and Japanese guests. And my wife Yuko, also left breathless, just told me that it was hard to tell who the guest of honor is."

In contrast, the presumptive Republican nominee joined everyday Americans at a Chick-fil-A- restaurant, where he chatted with staff and treated customers inside the store to chicken and milkshakes.

"Can I have 30 milkshakes and some chicken?" Trump can be heard asking the employees. "We’re going to take care of the customers."

In various videos of the exchange, Trump is seen surrounded and conversing with a group of people. The former president flattered crew members and asked if they were making "a lot of money."

"Business is good?" the former president asked, prompting nods from the workers. "Making a lot of money? Getting rich, right? That’s wonderful."

He then took photos with the various customers and asked if everyone was having a good time.

"We don’t care what the media says, we support you," one woman can be heard saying. The former president responded kindly, hugging the woman, who added: "Tell my mom that I made it."

Trump also praised the Chick-fil-A brand, saying, "They do very well." He also joked that he knew the menu better than the employees.

Trump then instructed the staff that he was going to hand them out to the customers and take some for his entourage.

The videographer then jokingly said, "It’s the Lord’s chicken," and Trump agreed.

"It’s the Lord’s chicken, you’re right," he said. "It’s good chicken, too."

After his visit to Georgia, Trump is expected to go to Orlando, Florida.

The former President and Biden are expected to be certified as their respective party’s official nominees over the summer ahead of their 2020 rematch in November.

