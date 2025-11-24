Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump launches ‘Genesis Mission’ to supercharge US scientific AI innovation

Department of Energy and national labs are directed to partner with private companies on AI development

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Artificial intelligence drives the demand for the electric grid Video

Artificial intelligence drives the demand for the electric grid

Fox News anchor Bret Baier examines the U.S. power supply on 'Special Report.'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday aimed at bolstering U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives as it unveiled its new "Genesis Mission" to accelerate AI use for scientific purposes. 

The "Genesis Mission" will direct the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and their national labs to work with private companies to share federal data sets, advanced supercomputing capabilities, and scientific facilities. 

TRUMP, MCCORMICK TO UNVEIL $90B ENERGY AND INNOVATION INVESTMENT IN PENNSYLVANIA

"The private sector has launched artificial intelligence at huge scale, but with a little bit different focus – on language, on business, on processes, on consumer services," Secretary of Energy Chris Wright told reporters Monday. "What we're doing here is just pivoting those efforts to focus on scientific discovery, engineering advancements. And to do that, you need the data sets that are contained across our national labs." 

chris_wright_vance

Vice President JD Vance, left, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, right, in Greenland while honoring the 55th anniversary of Earth Day 2025.  (Reuters)

Additionally, the executive order instructs the Department of Energy and national labs to create an integrated platform aimed at expediting scientific discovery, in an attempt to connect AI capability with scientists, engineers, technical staff, and the labs’ scientific instruments, according to a White House official.

AI LAWNMOWERS CUT GRASS — AND POTENTIALLY COSTS — IN NATIONAL MALL TEST RUN 

Trump hinted an effort like this was in the works during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum Wednesday in Washington, where he said the U.S. would work "to build the largest, most powerful, most innovative AI ecosystem in the world."

US President Donald Trump during the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

US President Donald Trump during the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.  (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The effort comes after Trump issued an AI policy document called "Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan" in July. The document laid out a framework focused on accelerating AI innovation, ensuring the U.S. is the leader in international AI diplomacy and security, and using the private sector to help build up and operate AI infrastructure. 

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DRIVES DEMAND FOR ELECTRIC GRID UPDATE

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also currently considering other executive orders pertaining to AI, and more executive orders could be on the horizon. 

For example, Fox News Digital previously reported that the White House was gearing up an executive order instructing the Justice Department to sue states that adopt their own laws regulating AI

Justice Department logo and Pam Bondi

The Trump administration is prepping an executive order that would instruct the Justice Department to sue states that adopt their own laws that would regulate AI.  (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images, left, and MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images, right.)

Trump appeared to address the initiative at the U.S-Saudi Investment Forum as well, claiming that a series of AI regulations imposed at the state level would prove a "disaster."

"And we are going to work it so that you’ll have a one approval process to not have to go through 50 states," Trump said. 

Fox News’ Amanda Macias and Dennis Collins contributed to this report. 

