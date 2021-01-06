Trump Jr. threatens to campaign against lawmakers who refuse to challenge Electoral College results

Speaking at Wednesday's "Save America Rally" outside the White House, Donald Trump Jr. issued a strong warning to Republican lawmakers who refuse to challenge the 2020 Electoral College results.

"So, to those Republicans, many of which may be voting on things in the coming hours, you have an opportunity today. You can be a hero or you can be a zero. And, the choice is yours but we are all watching," the president's son said. "The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely."

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL 'NEVER CONCEDE,' PRESSURES PENCE TO SEND ELECTION 'BACK TO THE STATES'

If fellow Republicans are going to choose to be a "zero," Trump promised: "We're coming for you."

President-elect Joe Biden won the majority of the 270 votes needed to clinch the nomination in November, besting President Trump 306 to 232.

However, convinced of rampant election fraud and abuse -- without providing any substantial evidence to back up their claims -- the Trump campaign has for months engaged in largely losing legal battles aimed at overturning the victory and flipping back battleground states the GOP normally relies on.

It's an effort that some Republican lawmakers have vowed to continue, including but not limited to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and at least 11 other Republican Senators.

In the U.S.House of Representatives, Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have said at least 100 House Republicans are supporting the objections.

Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who is likely to lose his seat as the "top dog" in the upper chamber, has notably opposed the pledge.

In a speech during the confirmation process, he asserted that overruling the states' decisions would "damage our republic forever."

The state of Arizona's Rep. Paul Gosar became the first to object to the certification of Biden's win, forcing a debate. Arizona marked a turning point in favor of the former vice president on election night and has since recounted its ballots.

Biden won the Copper State by an extremely slim margin -- with 1,672,143 votes to the president's 1,661,686.

Vice President Mike Pence plays a key role in the lengthy proceedings: presiding over the Joint Session of Congress. It was a fact that the president saw to exploit, calling for his help at the same rally shortly following his son.

"I hope Mike is going to do the right thing," said Trump. "I hope so, I hope so, because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election."

"All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president and you are the happiest people," he told his supporters, also adding that he would "never concede."

However, on Wednesday Pence told Congress that he does not believe he has the ability to "unilaterally" accept or reject electoral votes, breaking with Trump.

In a letter, Pence said he shares the "concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of this election."

"The American people choose the American President, and have every right under the law to demand free and fair elections and a full investigation of electoral misconduct," he wrote. "As presiding officer, I will do my duty to ensure that these concerns receive a fair and open hearing in the Congress of the United States."

The Republican Party has been shaped by the president's last four years in office, picking up new elects like Greene and 25-year-old North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn -- presented as the inverse of the Democratic Party's progressive members.

Trump Jr. assured that his family's hold over the party and support from their constituents would last -- no matter the outcome.

"This is Donald Trump's Republican Party," he stated. "This is the Republican Party that will put America first. This is the Republican Party that will fight for the American worker. This is the Republican Party that's not just going to roll over and die because the Democrats would like you to."