Trump impeachment trial nears end with closing arguments

The impeachment trial of President Trump drew closer toward its almost-inevitable conclusion Monday, with Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team presenting closing arguments on the Senate floor.

Each side is permitted up to two hours to make their final case, as proceedings stretch into another week amid expectations that a largely party-line acquittal awaits the president by Wednesday afternoon.

The final statements come after the GOP-led Senate voted 51-49 last week not to call any additional witnesses to provide testimony, despite House Democrats hoping to hear from individuals such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who said he would comply if he received a subpoena from the Senate.

Republicans cited the Democrat-controlled House’s failure to call Bolton and others, as well as their insistence that they already had enough evidence to support their case.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House impeachment manager, said on Sunday that he believes the Democrats “proved” their case against Trump and that there was nothing they could have done differently

“Look, there's nothing that I can see that we could have done differently because, as the senators have already admitted, we proved our case. We proved our case,” Schiff told CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

Schiff on Sunday also denied that it was a “misstep” for the House Intelligence Committee, which he chairs, to drop the subpoenas for a number of current and former high-ranking Trump administration officials. He added that it could have taken years for a court to decide on the Bolton subpoena.

In a statement explaining his decision to vote against calling witnesses, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., acknowledged that the House managers proved their case regarding the factual allegations that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and that he withheld military aid as leverage, but that this did not warrant impeachment.

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” Alexander said.

Alexander said that while Trump acted in a manner that was “inappropriate,” it should be up to American voters to decide his fate in November’s election.

“The Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate,” he said.

This echoed the argument put forth by attorney Alan Dershowitz, who claimed that the allegations did not constitute an impeachable offense.

A final vote on Trump’s removal will be held on Wednesday, when the president is expected to be acquitted by the Senate's Republican majority.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.