Trump to hold tele-rally for Herschel Walker before Georgia runoff, but won't campaign in person

Former President Donald Trump will hold a tele-rally with Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, but GOP sources confirm to Fox News Digital the former president will not hold an in-person rally in Georgia ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff.

Despite Walker being a major Trump surrogate during the 2020 presidential campaign, sources close to the Walker and Trump campaigns say both sides understand that an in-person appearance from the former president in Georgia ahead of the runoff election against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock carried more political risks than rewards.

Trump held in-person rallies in Georgia for Walker in September 2021 and March of this year, but hasn’t returned to the Peach State to campaign in-person since Walker won the Republican Senate primary in May.

The decision comes just days after Trump was seen having dinner with a white nationalist.

Over the weekend, Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who has been made antisemitic and racist remarks, and well-known rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — at a dinner in Mar-a-Lago.

The former president quickly received backlash for the controversial get-together. Former Vice President Mike Pence urged Trump apologize for the evening, telling NewsNation the former president should "denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification."

Despite not traveling to make an in-person appearance before the Peach State Senate runoff, where Walker is seeking to oust Democrat Warnock, Trump will be involved by participating in a tele rally for Walker.

Over the past few weeks, many prominent Republicans have campaigned for Walker before the crucial Senate race, including Georgia's recently re-elected Gov. Brian Kemp, Mike Huckabee, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

The political newcomer is also receiving support from the Senate Leadership Fund, the political PAC aligned with Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Walker initially jumped into the GOP race to face off against Warnock in the summer of 2021, after months of support and encouragement from Trump to run for the Senate.