Trump, Harris travel to New York City, Shanksville to commemorate 9/11 attacks just hours after debate

Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both traveled to New York City following their first presidential debate showdown, to put politics aside and commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died as the result of a group of terrorists launching coordinated attacks against the U.S. by hijacking and crashing commercial airline planes at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in what became America’s most deadly terrorist attack.

Trump and Harris participated in their first presidential debate Tuesday night before they both traveled to New York City.

First, Trump is expected to visit the World Trade Center site, also known as Ground Zero, to attend the 9/11 memorial commemoration where he is set to deliver brief remarks.

Next, Trump is expected to visit New York Fire Department Engine 4, Tower Ladder 15.

He is then set to travel to Shanksville to the Flight 93 Memorial.

Meanwhile, President Biden and Harris are also expected to visit the 9/11 memorial for the commemoration ceremony.

Biden and Harris are then expected to travel to Shanksville for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 Memorial.

Later, Biden and Harris will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

More than 400 first responders gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including 23 New York City police officers, 37 Port Authority workers and 343 New York City firefighters.

The 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93, all of whom lost their lives, are believed to have prevented a larger attack by fighting back against the terrorists who hijacked the plane. The field in Shanksville where the plane crashed is just a 20-minute flight from the U.S. Capitol.

The Biden-Harris administration on Aug. 31, 2021, withdrew all U.S. military assets from Afghanistan, after having a presence for nearly 20 years following the 9/11 attacks.

Amid the withdrawal, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and formally announced the formation of its new government. The Taliban's government before 9/11 was the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan before militants were ousted by U.S.-led forces in the wake of the attacks.

The 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by al Qaeda while it was being sheltered by the Taliban.