Trump suggests G7 should now meet in-person at Camp David in June, despite coronavirus cancellation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump on Wednesday said he is considering rescheduling the June Group of Seven (G7) summit -- which was canceled amid the coronavirus crisis -- on or around the same time as initially planned at Camp David -- as he seeks to give a sign of “normalization” to the world.

“Now that our Country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness,' I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David,” he tweeted. “The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK.”

“It would be a great sign to all -- normalization!” he added.

The White House announced in March that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the June meeting of the seven major industrial nations -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan along with the U.S. -- would be held by video conference instead of at Camp David.

TRUMP HITS THE SWING STATES, EVEN WITH CAMPAIGN BATTLE IN CORONAVIRUS LIMBO

But Trump has for weeks been pushing for economies to reopen and for life to get back to normal after months of lockdowns and extreme social distancing practices to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus -- measures that have devastated the economy.

However, even though the peak of the virus has passed in many places and states beginning to reopen across the country, a number of health experts are warning that reopening too quickly could lead to a second wave of the virus -- and that reopening should be slow and measured.

Trump on Tuesday said at a Cabinet meeting that he wants the country to be reopened “very rapidly”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“That should have never happened to our country. It should have never happened to the world. It’s a disgrace. It could have been stopped at the source, but they decided not to do that,” he said, referring to China, where the virus originated.

“But we’re going to safely reopen our country and our economy, and it’s happening very rapidly,” he said.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.