Trump, after coronavirus test, says 'I tested positively toward negative'

President Trump on Thursday disclosed the results of his daily coronavirus test by saying he “tested positively toward negative.”

"I tested very positively in another sense. I tested positively toward negative,” Trump told reporters. “I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative.”

Trump announced on May 7 that he, Vice President Pence and other senior officials would begin receiving daily coronavirus tests after a member of the president's valet tested positive for the virus, which has infected 1.5 million Americans and killed more than 93,000.

Around the same time, Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller contracted the disease.

TRUMP SAYS G7 LIKELY TO BE HELD AT WHITE HOUSE DESPITE CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

This week, the president announced he was taking hydroxychloroquine at the direction of his physician to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Trump said he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily for almost two weeks -- even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said hydroxychloroquine should only be used in formal studies.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19, despite there being no consensus on its effectiveness or safety. Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, announced the decision in a statement Monday night, saying: "After numerous discussions he and I had about regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks."