Trump hard at work, in good spirits after positive coronavirus test, McEnany says

President Trump is “feeling good” and is in “good spirits” despite experiencing "mild symptoms" after testing positive for the coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Friday.

"We’re having to hold him back a little here because he is hard at work," McEnany told “Outnumbered Overtime.”

"He spoke to Senator [Mitch] McConnell today, Senator [Lindsey] Graham. I just spoke with the chief of staff [Mark Meadows] and President Trump has talked to him about emergency declarations and stimulus so we’re just trying to make sure that he takes it easy but he is hard and work and will continue."

Trump announced early Friday that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at the White House, sending shockwaves through the political universe and leading to an outpouring of support for the first family.

TRUMP, FIRST LADY EXPERIENCING 'MILD SYMPTOMS' AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Both the president and the first lady are experiencing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus, the White House said.

McEnany said Trump “learned of his positive test last night” and “within an hour we put out that information to the American people.”

When asked if Trump would address the nation about his health or stage virtual campaign events in the coming days, McEnany answered, "It’s safe to say you that you’ll be seeing and hearing from the president as he moves forward with his working schedule."

"I can tell you this about President Trump," she added. "This man loves the American people, loves speaking to them directly, and nothing’s going to stop him from doing just that."

