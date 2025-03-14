Trump undoes stack of 'harmful' Biden executive orders, shrinks multiple agencies

President Donald Trump announced Friday the rollback of 19 "harmful" Biden-era executive orders, including some related to gender ideology and "radical" labor policies.

Trump also reduced the functions of a number of government agencies as part of widespread cost-cutting measures.

Some of the rescinded Biden executive orders include eliminating the Defense Production Act to push the "Green New Scam," including mandates for electric heat pumps and solar panels, and an order that elevated alleged radical gender ideology in U.S. diplomacy and foreign aid, Trump said.

Another Biden order that prioritized union-driven policies was rescinded, and Trump terminated proclamations that declared nearly a million acres for new national monuments, which the Trump administration said shielded large amounts of land from economic development and energy production.

Since taking office, Trump has rescinded more executive orders than the total number of orders signed by Biden during the first year of his presidency, a White House fact sheet states.

"President Trump is committed to continuing the review and repeal of harmful Biden administration policies to usher in a new golden age for America," the fact sheet said.

In addition, Trump pared down the functions of multiple agencies as he continues to downsize the federal government.

A White House official told Fox News Trump's actions eliminate non-statutory functions and reduce the statutory functions of unnecessary governmental entities to what is required by law.

The entities affected include the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, United States Agency for Global Media, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Institute of Museum and Library Services, United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, Minority Business Development Agency and Arctic Research Commission.

"Cutting these governmental entities will save taxpayer dollars, reduce unnecessary government spending and streamline government priorities," the White House said. "Through these actions, President Trump is keeping his promise to restore efficiency and accountability in the federal government."

The moves are part of the Trump administration's effort to scale down the size of government through the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The Elon Musk-led group has overseen the cancellation of billions of dollars in government contracts and grants and layoffs within multiple agencies.