Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump cheers Johnson winning speaker vote: 'America is back'

Mike Johnson was elected speaker for the 119th Congress on Friday

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Mike Johnson re-elected House Speaker in tight vote in first ballot Video

Mike Johnson re-elected House Speaker in tight vote in first ballot

Johnson received the majority vote after a few holdout Republicans changed their vote.

FIRST ON FOX: President-elect Trump reacted to Mike Johnson’s re-election as speaker of the House, telling Fox News Digital the process brought House Republicans "even closer together," and said it is a continuation of "Make America Great Again."

Johnson was re-elected speaker of the House Friday. 

Sources told Fox News Digital that the president-elect was in "constant communication" with House Republicans throughout the process. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said it was "a great honor to have helped." 

MIKE JOHNSON RE-ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER AS GOP MUTINY THREAT DISSOLVES

President-elect Donald Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump smiles during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Rebecca Noble)

"It is all a great continuation of ‘Make America Great Again,’" Trump said.

"Mike Johnson will do a fabulous job as speaker," Trump said. "House Republican membership was fantastic."

House Speaker Mike Johnson and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shakes hands with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump onstage at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"This process has brought them even closer together," he said. "It is all a reflection of the great presidential election of 2024 where we won all seven swing states, the popular vote and everything else there is to win."

Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York.  (AP Newsroom)

"We will all be working together with total benefit going to the people of our nation," he said. "Our country will be run with strength and common sense again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: "America is back."

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

Related Topics

More from Politics